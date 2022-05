POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Creative Spirit Community Arts Center in Potsdam is taking time to revamp its space, and is looking for volunteers to help with the effort. According to the center, their supplies have been split between their new location on 6 Raymond Drive and their old office space in the Village of Potsdam basement offices. To get all of their belongings in one place again, the center will be closed from May 30 until June 8 to allow time to move everything over.

POTSDAM, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO