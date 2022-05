On Friday Vineyard school children walked to the sea, to the water’s edge where they set an appropriate tone for this long holiday weekend. There were recitals of Lincoln’s Gettysburg address in Edgartown. In Tisbury students tossed flowers in the harbor and to the sea beyond. And Chilmark children listened to the Coast Guard tell them first hand stories on the significance of Memorial Day.

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO