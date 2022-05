There’s no school in Fond du Lac today after a threat of “shooting up the school” was made over the weekend. Police say they received reports that several students got a message via Snapchat on Monday saying there are threats of an 11th or 12th grader with a gun who could shoot up the school on Tuesday. The district cancelled classes today as a precaution. Meanwhile, Police investigating the incident are asking anyone with information on the threat to contact School Resource Officer Matthew Chevremont at 920-970-7951, email the officer at mchevremont@fdl.wi.gov, or call your anonymous tip to the Crime Alert number: 920-322-3740.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO