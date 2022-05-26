Several performers pull out of NRA concert days after mass shooting

A growing number of performers are dropping out of this weekend’s annual NRA Convention after an 18-year-old who legally bought two assault-style rifles killed 19 kids and two teachers at a school in Uvalde, Texas. So far, four musicians have announced that they will not perform at the Grand Ole Night of Freedom Concert in Houston, 275 miles from Uvalde. After “American Pie” singer Don McLean pulled out on Wednesday, Larry Gatlin, Larry Stewart, and Danielle Peck have followed suit. Gatlin said that he agrees with most of the NRA’s stances but supports background checks and “cannot, in good conscience, perform at the NRA convention.” Stewart called the NRA a “great organization” but dropped out to honor the Uvalde victims. Echoing a similar sentiment, Peck said that she made her decision out of respect for the families. As of now, Lee Greenwood, T. Graham Brown, and Jacob Bryant are still performing.

UVALDE, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO