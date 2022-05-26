ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Several performers pull out of NRA concert days after mass shooting

By Scripps National
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerformers are pulling out of the NRA Memorial Day concert scheduled for this weekend. The singer of “American Pie,” Don McLean was the first to announce he would not perform in Houston on Saturday. In a statement, McLean said, “In light of the recent events in Texas,...

Comments / 18

Valerie Turner
5d ago

I think all performers should cancel and show some respect for the families , this madness needs to stop , the nra should postpone this event

KEDM

Days after the Uvalde shooting, the NRA convention went on as planned

The National Rifle Association's annual convention came to a close on Sunday, going on as planned in Houston some 300 miles from Uvalde and days after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers there. Thousands gathered inside of the George R. Brown Convention Center for the NRA meeting while...
fox26houston.com

NRA wraps up 2022 convention in Houston with National Prayer Breakfast

HOUSTON - Sunday marked the close of the National Rifle Association’s Convention in Houston. The conference was met with thousands of protestors during the Memorial Day weekend after a gunman killed 21 people with an assault rifle inside a Uvalde, Texas elementary school. For the third and final day...
MySanAntonio

Texas gun store ads posted on Houston school near NRA event

Advertisements for a Texas firearms retailer were placed on a high school just blocks away from where the National Rifle Association is holding its annual meeting in Houston this weekend. The promotional signs for Silencer Shop, an Austin-based store that specializes in firearm suppressors and accessories, were posted on utility boxes at the Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, according to the school’s Assistant Principal Sean Tellez.
KHOU

Protestors clash outside NRA convention in Houston over gun debate

HOUSTON — Protestors returned to Downtown Houston for day two of the NRA convention at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Law enforcement broke up multiple arguments between opposing sides, including members of the far-right extremist group Proud Boys. Members of the Proud Boys, which is designated as a...
HOUSTON, TX
Austin 360

The Suffers' Kam Franklin on her new album, racism and why it's hard to rep Texas

“It Starts with Love,” the latest from Houston powerhouse the Suffers, is a bold collection featuring the seven-piece Gulf Coast soul outfit's strongest work to date. The band's third full-length mixes jubilant big band dance tracks and steamy bedroom serenades with deep soul numbers like the epic “I’m Not Afraid,” a song that clocks in at almost seven minutes and features electrifying vocalist Kam Franklin at her most powerful and her most vulnerable.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Photo Gallery: Houston-hosted NRA Convention protest

The Defender Network was on the scene at the George R. Brown Convention Center and Discovery Green to capture protesters and attendees of the recent NRA Convention. The protest gathering featured several high school and college student speakers demanding gun reform, as well as activists Kandice Webber, University of Houston Student Government Association President Joshua Martin, Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, Black Lives Matter member Ashton P. Woods and representatives of Moms Demand Action, Texas Coalition of Black Democrats, and other groups. In addition, several family members of loved ones lost to gun violence were in attendance along with many elected officials, including U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and State Rep. Jolanda Jones.
blackchronicle.com

Texas school shooting: Grief, vigils and outrage

As the city of Uvalde, Texas mourns the 19 children and two teachers who were murdered last Tuesday, days of false and conflicting statements by authorities finally gave way to an admission that law enforcement failed to respond rapidly to the shooter. In Houston, some politicians backed out of the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting, as protesters chanted outside. Correspondent Omar Villafranca reports.
UVALDE, TX
fox26houston.com

Anti-semitic flyers found in Meyerland, authorities investigating

MEYERLAND, Texas - Racist, anti-semitic fliers were found sprinkled through multiple streets in Meyerland this weekend. This is at least the fourth incident in the Houston area over the last several months. The flyers were placed into a Ziplock bag with some rocks and dropped along residents' yards on Saturday,...
Houston Agent Magazine

Houston named top moving destination in U.S.

Relocations in the U.S. surged in 2021 as Americans began searching for cities that accommodated their new pandemic-era lifestyles. An estimated 14-23 million people moved last year, and according to a recent survey by truck rental company Penske, most of them headed towards the Lone Star State. Texas dominated the...
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

More Country Musicians Drop Out of NRA Convention

A growing number of performers are dropping out of this weekend’s annual NRA Convention after an 18-year-old who legally bought two assault-style rifles killed 19 kids and two teachers at a school in Uvalde, Texas. So far, four musicians have announced that they will not perform at the Grand Ole Night of Freedom Concert in Houston, 275 miles from Uvalde. After “American Pie” singer Don McLean pulled out on Wednesday, Larry Gatlin, Larry Stewart, and Danielle Peck have followed suit. Gatlin said that he agrees with most of the NRA’s stances but supports background checks and “cannot, in good conscience, perform at the NRA convention.” Stewart called the NRA a “great organization” but dropped out to honor the Uvalde victims. Echoing a similar sentiment, Peck said that she made her decision out of respect for the families. As of now, Lee Greenwood, T. Graham Brown, and Jacob Bryant are still performing.
UVALDE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man shoots girlfriend then kills himself at home in Katy, HCSO says

KATY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man shot his girlfriend and then killed himself in Katy Monday, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called to a home in the 5500 block of Rustling Gates Lane around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
KATY, TX
CultureMap Houston

Houston palace graces market at $60 million as priciest listing in Texas

A Houston-area estate fit for a queen or a billionaire is being marketed for $60 million, making it the most expensive residential real estate listing in Texas. The main house of the chateau-inspired Lodge in Hunters Creek, adjacent to the Buffalo Bayou and Houston Country Club, encompasses a whopping 22,000 square feet. The nine-acre estate is in Houston’s wealthiest ZIP code.
HOUSTON, TX
blackchronicle.com

Eye Opener: Police actions questioned after Texas school shooting

Anger and confusion continues to grow as more details about the police response to the Texas school shooting are released. Also, the National Rifle Association’s annual convention is held in Houston despite protests. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
HOUSTON, TX

