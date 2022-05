HOUSTON – Editor’s note: Authorities are sharing this update on this report. UPDATE: The below neighborhood alert has been resolved. Detectives have determined that the male was operating a car service and had made a drop in the neighborhood where this incident took place. His customers, who have been contacted and confirmed the story, gave him some cookies. Due to health issues, he did not want the cookies and, as he was leaving the neighborhood, he saw the girls walking and offered them the cookies. When they refused, he drove off. He does admit it looks bad and he should not have approached the girls, but says he had no ill intent. It was also determined that he did not offer the girls a ride.

