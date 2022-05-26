'How do you shoot my baby?' Uvalde dad learned from daughter's friend that she was killed in shooting

The Uvalde shooting is a cascade of tragic stories. One of those stories is that of Jailah Silguero, 10, a fourth-grader who wanted to stay home from class on Tuesday. With only two days left in the school year, Jailah's mother did the responsible thing that any mother would do and insisted her daughter go to school. She could not possibly have known that her daughter would not come home that day. Jailah's grandmother, Linda Gonzales, spoke with The Daily Beast, telling her that she "didn't want to go to school yesterday." "That's what her momma was really upset...

UVALDE, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO