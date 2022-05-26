'How do you shoot my baby?' Uvalde dad learned from daughter's friend that she was killed in shooting
Angel Garza, a medical aide, told CNN that he had arrived at the scene to assist when he made the heart-wrenching...www.chron.com
Angel Garza, a medical aide, told CNN that he had arrived at the scene to assist when he made the heart-wrenching...www.chron.com
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.https://www.chron.com/
Comments / 0