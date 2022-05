The Ambassador Hotel at 929 W. Colonial Drive [GMap] could soon become an affordable housing project called “Palm Gardens” if approved by the City of Orlando. The project, which is scheduled to be seen by the City next month, is being led by One Stop Housing (Website), which develops and operated affordable housing for the general public across Florida and Memphis, Tennessee. One Stop has converted many hotels into affordable housing through its 20 years of operations, including Colonial Gardens, just up the street.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO