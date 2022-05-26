How to Watch: Mississippi State Softball Faces Arizona in Super Regional

What to know and how to tune in as Mississippi State softball hosts Arizona in Super Regional action.

Mississippi State softball is hosting its first-ever Super Regional in the history of the program with the action set to begin on Friday. The Bulldogs most recently won the Tallahassee Regional, which included No. 2 Florida State, South Florida and Howard.

The Wildcats reigned victorious in the Columbia regional, advancing past the likes of No. 15 Missouri, Missouri State and Illinois.

The winner of the best-of-3 series will become one of eight teams to move on to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.

Here's a look at everything to know about the upcoming schedule and how to tune in for the event:

Friday, May 27

Game Info: Arizona vs. Mississippi State, Game 1

Where: Nusz Park (Starkville, MS)

Start time: 11 a.m. CT

Watch: ESPNU

Saturday, May 28

Game Info: Arizona vs. Mississippi State, Game 2

Where: Nusz Park (Starkville, MS)

Start time: 3 p.m. CT

Watch: ESPNU

Sunday, May 29

Game Info: Arizona vs. Mississippi State, Game 3 (if necessary)

Where: Nusz Park (Starkville, MS)

Start time: TBD

Watch: TBD