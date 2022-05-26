Olivia Culpo turns heads in a plunging red gown as she joins a glamorous Lady Victoria Hervey at the amfAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival

Olivia Culpo turned heads on Thursday as she hit the red carpet for the amfAR charity gala during the Cannes film festival.

The fashion influencer, 30, donned a plunging scarlet gown at the swanky Hotel du Cap-Eden-roc event, in a bid to raise funds for Aids research, as she was joined by Britain's own Lady Victoria Hervey, 45.

Olivia looked sensational in the slinky ensemble which also contained a thigh-high split, as she flashed a glimpse of her toned legs.

Stylish: Actress Olivia Culpo, 30, (left) turned heads on Thursday as she hit the red carpet for the Amfar charity gala during the Cannes film festival alongside Lady Victoria Hervey, 45, (right)

The stylish long sleeved gown fashioned striking shoulder pads, long sleeves as well as a deep neckline revealing a hint of cleavage.

The Sports Illustrated model wore her dark locks slicked back from her beautiful face as she matched the outfit with a bright red lip.

Carrying the colour story into her accessories Olivia opted for red heels as well a chic red clutch.

Chic: The stylish long sleeved gown fashioned striking shoulder pads, long sleeves as well as a deep neckline revealing a hint of cleavage

Look radiant in red like Olivia Culpo wearing Saint Laurent

$3290

Saint Laurent Spring/Summer '22

Find it at Farfetch!

Olivia Culpo is really on a roll when it comes to style right now.

We're still swooning over her voluminous tulle Giambattista Valli gown for the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Elvis on Wednesday, and now here she is attending the amfAR Gala at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, rocking red Saint Laurent.

We love LOVE how the daring plunge neckline and split front are balanced out beautifully by the sleek long sleeves. We've spotted Caitriona Balfe in the same style too.

This Spring/Summer '22 design is available to buy now at Farfetch so click through to splash the cash.

Or take the plunge in a similar scarlet number from our lineup of alternatives.

DailyMail.com may earn commission on sales from these product links

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT FOR LESS

Diamonds are a girl's best friend : The actress flashed a nude manicure for the cameras as she donned statement diamond earrings as well a large sparkling bracelet

The actress flashed a nude manicure for the cameras as she donned statement diamond earrings as well a large sparkling bracelet.

amfAR is an international non-profit organisation dedicated to the support of aids research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and the advocacy of AIDS-related public policy.

Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $617 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,500 grants to research teams worldwide.

amfAR Gala Cannes has raised a cumulative total of more than $245 million for amfAR’s lifesaving AIDS research.

Socialite Victoria looked gorgeous as she posed on the red carpet in a lilac sequinned dress with racy cuts out showing off her fantastic figure.

Good cause: amfAR is an international non-profit organisation dedicated to the support of aids research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and the advocacy of AIDS-related public policy

Posing up a storm: Olivia posed for photographers before heading into the grounds of the luxurious hotel

Beautiful: The gorgeous star looked ravishing with her glamorous choice of make-up

The fashion forward ensemble sported over sized shoulder pads as well as a flowing skirt with large slit.

Opting for a glamorous palette of make-up the star wore her blonde tresses in a high ponytail.

Opting to forgo any jewellery, letting the statement making outfit speak for itself, Victoria added even more sparkle with a pair of silver strappy heels.

The duo posed for photographers before heading into the spectacular grounds of the luxurious hotel.

Sequinned: Socialite Victoria looked gorgeous as she posed on the red carpet in a lilac sequinned gown with racy cuts out showing off her fantastic figure