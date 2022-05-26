ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Culpo turns heads in a plunging red gown as she joins a glamorous Lady Victoria Hervey at the amfAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Olivia Culpo turned heads on Thursday as she hit the red carpet for the amfAR charity gala during the Cannes film festival.

The fashion influencer, 30, donned a plunging scarlet gown at the swanky Hotel du Cap-Eden-roc event, in a bid to raise funds for Aids research, as she was joined by Britain's own Lady Victoria Hervey, 45.

Olivia looked sensational in the slinky ensemble which also contained a thigh-high split, as she flashed a glimpse of her toned legs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9BSY_0frLvVcO00
Stylish: Actress Olivia Culpo, 30, (left) turned heads on Thursday as she hit the red carpet for the Amfar charity gala during the Cannes film festival alongside Lady Victoria Hervey, 45, (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ND4A_0frLvVcO00

The stylish long sleeved gown fashioned striking shoulder pads, long sleeves as well as a deep neckline revealing a hint of cleavage.

The Sports Illustrated model wore her dark locks slicked back from her beautiful face as she matched the outfit with a bright red lip.

Carrying the colour story into her accessories Olivia opted for red heels as well a chic red clutch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s5q7A_0frLvVcO00
Chic: The stylish long sleeved gown fashioned striking shoulder pads, long sleeves as well as a deep neckline revealing a hint of cleavage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ll3Na_0frLvVcO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kMzXO_0frLvVcO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24VvyM_0frLvVcO00
Diamonds are a girl's best friend : The actress flashed a nude manicure for the cameras as she donned statement diamond earrings as well a large sparkling bracelet

The actress flashed a nude manicure for the cameras as she donned statement diamond earrings as well a large sparkling bracelet.

amfAR is an international non-profit organisation dedicated to the support of aids research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and the advocacy of AIDS-related public policy.

Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $617 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,500 grants to research teams worldwide.

amfAR Gala Cannes has raised a cumulative total of more than $245 million for amfAR’s lifesaving AIDS research.

Socialite Victoria looked gorgeous as she posed on the red carpet in a lilac sequinned dress with racy cuts out showing off her fantastic figure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fRgEx_0frLvVcO00
Good cause: amfAR is an international non-profit organisation dedicated to the support of aids research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and the advocacy of AIDS-related public policy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QBBxW_0frLvVcO00
Posing up a storm: Olivia posed for photographers before heading into the grounds of the luxurious hotel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ENlx_0frLvVcO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ctuN8_0frLvVcO00
Beautiful: The gorgeous star looked ravishing with her glamorous choice of make-up

The fashion forward ensemble sported over sized shoulder pads as well as a flowing skirt with large slit.

Opting for a glamorous palette of make-up the star wore her blonde tresses in a high ponytail.

Opting to forgo any jewellery, letting the statement making outfit speak for itself, Victoria added even more sparkle with a pair of silver strappy heels.

The duo posed for photographers before heading into the spectacular grounds of the luxurious hotel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4foAWK_0frLvVcO00
Sequinned: Socialite Victoria looked gorgeous as she posed on the red carpet in a lilac sequinned gown with racy cuts out showing off her fantastic figure
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pOGkH_0frLvVcO00
Glam: Opting for a glamorous palette of make-up the star wore her blonde tresses in a high ponytail
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KTFJE_0frLvVcO00

IN THIS ARTICLE
