Fresno-area schools celebrate graduation season. Here’s a list of upcoming commencements
For high school and college seniors, May and June symbolize the closing of a chapter of four years spent preparing for the next part of their lives.
For those seniors, it’s graduation season – a time for them and their families to celebrate the end of one thing and the beginning of the next.
High school graduation season is underway in the Fresno area, including 632 students graduating from Clovis High School Wednesday night.
The following high school and college graduations are scheduled:
Clovis Unified
May 26: Clovis East, 7:30 p.m., Lamonica Stadium
May 27: Clovis Adult Education, 5 p.m., Mercedes Edwards Theatre
May 27: Clovis Online, 7:30 p.m., Lamonica Stadium
May 31: Buchanan High, 7:30 p.m, Veterans Memorial Stadium
June 1: Clovis North, 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Stadium
June 2: Clovis West High, 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Stadium
Fresno City College
June 3: Commencement ceremony, 8 p.m., Chukchansi Park
Fresno Unified
June 2: Fresno Adult High School & GED, 11 a.m., Saroyan Theatre
June 2: DeWolf High School, 3:30 p.m., Saroyan Theatre
June 2: J.E. Young & eLearn, 5:30 p.m., Saroyan Theatre
June 2: Cambridge High School, 7:30 p.m., Saroyan Theatre
June 3: Rata High School, 11 a.m., Rata High multi-purpose room
June 3: Adult Transition Program, 2 p.m., Adult Transition Program multi-purpose room
June 6: Edison High School, 4 p.m., Save Mart Center
June 6: Patiño High School, 7 p.m., Saroyan Theatre
June 6: Hoover High School, 8 p.m., Save Mart Center
June 7: Sunnyside High School, 4 p.m., Save Mart Center
June 7: McLane High School, 7:30 p.m., McLane High Stadium
June 7: Roosevelt High School, 8 p.m., Save Mart Center
June 8: Bullard High School, 4 p.m., Save Mart Center
June 8: Duncan High School, 7:30 p.m., McLane High Stadium
June 8: Fresno High School, 8 p.m., Save Mart Center
Visalia Unified
May 31: Visalia Adult School GED HSD, 5 p.m., Visalia First Assembly
May 31: Redwood High School, 7:30 p.m., Mineral King Bowl
June 1: Sequoia High School, 4 p.m., LJ Williams Theater
June 1: Mt. Whitney High School, 7:30 p.m., Mineral King Bowl
June 2: VTEC, 4 p.m., LJ Williams Theater
June 2: Golden West High School, 7:30 p.m., Mineral King Bowl
June 3: El Diamante High School, 7:30 p.m., Mineral King Bowl
June 6: Visalia Charter Independent Study, 7:30 p.m., Mineral King Bowl
West Hills College
May 27: Lemoore, Golden Eagle Arena, 6 p.m.
Others
May 26: Dinuba High School
May 26: Reedley High School, 8 p.m., stadium
May 27: Orange Cove High School, 8 p.m., stadium
May 31: El Puente High, Firebaugh-Las Deltas Adult School, 7 p.m., Eagle Stadium
May 31: OASIS Kingsburg Alternative, 7 p.m., Kingsburg High new large gym
May 31: Mountain View School, Kings Canyon High (Reedley), 8 p.m., Reedley High stadium
June 1: MARC High (Caruthers) Continuation, 2 p.m., Caruthers High gym
June 1: Enterprise High (Kerman), 2:30 p.m., Kerman High Multipurpose Building
June 1: Sierra Pacific High School, 8 p.m., Hanford High Neighbor Bowl
June 2: Kerman High, 7 p.m., stadium
June 2: Kingsburg High, 8 p.m,, stadium
June 2: Hanford West High School, 8 p.m., Hanford High Neighbor Bowl
June 2: Orosi High School
June 2: Firebaugh High School, 7:30 p.m., Eagle Stadium
June 2: Mendota High School, 7:30 p.m., Aztec Stadium
June 2: Madera High School, 7:30 p.m., Madera High Stadium
June 2: Coalinga High School, 8 p.m., Coalinga Memorial Bowl
June 3: CLASS Independent Studies (Central), 6:30 p.m., Central East Performing Arts Center
June 3: Caruthers High School, 7:30 p.m., site to be determined due to stadium construction
June 3: Laton High School, 8 p.m., stadium
June 3, Hanford High School, 8 p.m. Hanford High Neighbor Bowl
June 3: Chowchilla Union High School, 8 p.m., Henry Massaro Stadium
June 6: Taff Academy (Sanger), 7 p.m. WAMS Auditorium
June 7: Pathway/Pershing Continuation (Central), 6 p.m., Central East Performing Arts Center
June 7: San Joaquín Valley High (Parlier), 6 p.m., stadium/north gym
June 7: Hallmark Charter (Sanger), 7 p.m., WAMS Auditorium
June 7: Heartland Alternative Education (Selma), 7:30 p.m., Staley Stadium
June 8: Sanger Adult, 7 p.m., WAMS Auditorium
June 8: Central High School, 7 p.m., Koligian Stadium
June 8: Sierra Alternative High, 7 p.m., Sierra Alternative Education in Tollhouse
June 8: Selma High School, 7:30 p.m., Staley Stadium
June 9: Washington Alternative Education, 9 a.m., John Ventura Stadium
June 9: Fowler Academy Continuation, 3 p.m., Sutter Middle School Multi-Purpose Room
June 9: Parlier High School, 6 p.m., stadium
June 9: Kings River High (Sanger), 6 p.m., WAMS Auditorium
June 9: Central East High School, 7 p.m., Save Mart Center
June 9: Tranquillity High School, 7 p.m., stadium
June 9: Fowler High School, 7:30 p.m., Nielsen Stadium
June 9: Parlier High School, 7:30 p.m., Parlier High Stadium
June 9: Sierra High School, 8 p.m., Sierra High
June 10: Sanger High School, 7 p.m., Save Mart Center
June 10: Riverdale High School, 7:30 p.m., Jack King Field at Cowboy Stadium
June 10: Washington Union High School, 7:30 p.m., John Ventura Stadium
Comments / 1