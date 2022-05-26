ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno-area schools celebrate graduation season. Here’s a list of upcoming commencements

By Lasherica Thornton
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gslHk_0frLvQCl00

For high school and college seniors, May and June symbolize the closing of a chapter of four years spent preparing for the next part of their lives.

For those seniors, it’s graduation season – a time for them and their families to celebrate the end of one thing and the beginning of the next.

High school graduation season is underway in the Fresno area, including 632 students graduating from Clovis High School Wednesday night.

The following high school and college graduations are scheduled:

Clovis Unified

May 26: Clovis East, 7:30 p.m., Lamonica Stadium

May 27: Clovis Adult Education, 5 p.m., Mercedes Edwards Theatre

May 27: Clovis Online, 7:30 p.m., Lamonica Stadium

May 31: Buchanan High, 7:30 p.m, Veterans Memorial Stadium

June 1: Clovis North, 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Stadium

June 2: Clovis West High, 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Stadium

Fresno City College

June 3: Commencement ceremony, 8 p.m., Chukchansi Park

Fresno Unified

June 2: Fresno Adult High School & GED, 11 a.m., Saroyan Theatre

June 2: DeWolf High School, 3:30 p.m., Saroyan Theatre

June 2: J.E. Young & eLearn, 5:30 p.m., Saroyan Theatre

June 2: Cambridge High School, 7:30 p.m., Saroyan Theatre

June 3: Rata High School, 11 a.m., Rata High multi-purpose room

June 3: Adult Transition Program, 2 p.m., Adult Transition Program multi-purpose room

June 6: Edison High School, 4 p.m., Save Mart Center

June 6: Patiño High School, 7 p.m., Saroyan Theatre

June 6: Hoover High School, 8 p.m., Save Mart Center

June 7: Sunnyside High School, 4 p.m., Save Mart Center

June 7: McLane High School, 7:30 p.m., McLane High Stadium

June 7: Roosevelt High School, 8 p.m., Save Mart Center

June 8: Bullard High School, 4 p.m., Save Mart Center

June 8: Duncan High School, 7:30 p.m., McLane High Stadium

June 8: Fresno High School, 8 p.m., Save Mart Center

Visalia Unified

May 31: Visalia Adult School GED HSD, 5 p.m., Visalia First Assembly

May 31: Redwood High School, 7:30 p.m., Mineral King Bowl

June 1: Sequoia High School, 4 p.m., LJ Williams Theater

June 1: Mt. Whitney High School, 7:30 p.m., Mineral King Bowl

June 2: VTEC, 4 p.m., LJ Williams Theater

June 2: Golden West High School, 7:30 p.m., Mineral King Bowl

June 3: El Diamante High School, 7:30 p.m., Mineral King Bowl

June 6: Visalia Charter Independent Study, 7:30 p.m., Mineral King Bowl

West Hills College

May 27: Lemoore, Golden Eagle Arena, 6 p.m.

Others

May 26: Dinuba High School

May 26: Reedley High School, 8 p.m., stadium

May 27: Orange Cove High School, 8 p.m., stadium

May 31: El Puente High, Firebaugh-Las Deltas Adult School, 7 p.m., Eagle Stadium

May 31: OASIS Kingsburg Alternative, 7 p.m., Kingsburg High new large gym

May 31: Mountain View School, Kings Canyon High (Reedley), 8 p.m., Reedley High stadium

June 1: MARC High (Caruthers) Continuation, 2 p.m., Caruthers High gym

June 1: Enterprise High (Kerman), 2:30 p.m., Kerman High Multipurpose Building

June 1: Sierra Pacific High School, 8 p.m., Hanford High Neighbor Bowl

June 2: Kerman High, 7 p.m., stadium

June 2: Kingsburg High, 8 p.m,, stadium

June 2: Hanford West High School, 8 p.m., Hanford High Neighbor Bowl

June 2: Orosi High School

June 2: Firebaugh High School, 7:30 p.m., Eagle Stadium

June 2: Mendota High School, 7:30 p.m., Aztec Stadium

June 2: Madera High School, 7:30 p.m., Madera High Stadium

June 2: Coalinga High School, 8 p.m., Coalinga Memorial Bowl

June 3: CLASS Independent Studies (Central), 6:30 p.m., Central East Performing Arts Center

June 3: Caruthers High School, 7:30 p.m., site to be determined due to stadium construction

June 3: Laton High School, 8 p.m., stadium

June 3, Hanford High School, 8 p.m. Hanford High Neighbor Bowl

June 3: Chowchilla Union High School, 8 p.m., Henry Massaro Stadium

June 6: Taff Academy (Sanger), 7 p.m. WAMS Auditorium

June 7: Pathway/Pershing Continuation (Central), 6 p.m., Central East Performing Arts Center

June 7: San Joaquín Valley High (Parlier), 6 p.m., stadium/north gym

June 7: Hallmark Charter (Sanger), 7 p.m., WAMS Auditorium

June 7: Heartland Alternative Education (Selma), 7:30 p.m., Staley Stadium

June 8: Sanger Adult, 7 p.m., WAMS Auditorium

June 8: Central High School, 7 p.m., Koligian Stadium

June 8: Sierra Alternative High, 7 p.m., Sierra Alternative Education in Tollhouse

June 8: Selma High School, 7:30 p.m., Staley Stadium

June 9: Washington Alternative Education, 9 a.m., John Ventura Stadium

June 9: Fowler Academy Continuation, 3 p.m., Sutter Middle School Multi-Purpose Room

June 9: Parlier High School, 6 p.m., stadium

June 9: Kings River High (Sanger), 6 p.m., WAMS Auditorium

June 9: Central East High School, 7 p.m., Save Mart Center

June 9: Tranquillity High School, 7 p.m., stadium

June 9: Fowler High School, 7:30 p.m., Nielsen Stadium

June 9: Parlier High School, 7:30 p.m., Parlier High Stadium

June 9: Sierra High School, 8 p.m., Sierra High

June 10: Sanger High School, 7 p.m., Save Mart Center

June 10: Riverdale High School, 7:30 p.m., Jack King Field at Cowboy Stadium

June 10: Washington Union High School, 7:30 p.m., John Ventura Stadium

GV Wire

New Fresno Performing and Arts Center Opens Its Doors. Here are Some Fun Facts.

Check out my other School Zone columns at Nancy Price’s School Zone Facebook page. Wednesday was a big day for Fresno Pacific University, where officials gathered for the official ribbon-cutting to herald the opening of the new Warkentine Culture and Arts Center. It’s the first new building to be built on the southeast Fresno campus in the past 20 years.
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Now

BHS baseball takes home the Division III Central Section title, beating Hanford, 1-0

VISALIA, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield High School (BHS) Drillers baseball took home the Division III Central Section title, after beating Hanford, 1-0, Saturday night, at Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia, California. The Drillers were led by freshman pitcher, Wyatt Caid, who allowed just three hits, pitching a shutout. He also contributed to the only run on the game, where he recorded a RBI single off a bunt, in the 4th inning.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 days of free vet care at Fresno’s Poverello House this week

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A mobile veterinary clinic will begin its tour of California shelters in Fresno this week, providing free veterinary care to pets belonging to homeless and vulnerable individuals. The ElleVet Project will visit Fresno’s Poverello House on Thursday and Friday of this week, between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., to help pets […]
FRESNO, CA
#Fresno High School#Central High School#East High School#Hanford High School#Clovis High School#Clovis Unified#Clovis Adult Education#Mercedes Edwards#Clovis Online#Fresno City College#Saroyan Theatre#Dewolf High School#J E Young Elearn#Cambridge High School#Rata High School#Adult Transition Program#Edison High School#Save Mart Center#Pati O High School
yourcentralvalley.com

Free summer camps for students

The Fresno Unified School District is offering more than 40 Free Summer Camps in July. Activities range from fishing and rock climbing to video game design. Programs are offered for all Fresno Unified students from transitional kindergarten to twelfth grade. Most summer camps run for one week. Online registration is...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Bullpups and Tigers runners-up in Section Championships

The Hanford High baseball and softball teams and the Lemoore High Baseball teams each finished runner-up in the CIF Central Section Championships. Hanford High, the No. 1 seed in the Central Section Division II playoffs, fell to the No. 7 seed Bullard Knights 4-3 on May 27 at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State.
HANFORD, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

