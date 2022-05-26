Fresno-area schools celebrate graduation season. Here’s a list of upcoming commencements

For high school and college seniors, May and June symbolize the closing of a chapter of four years spent preparing for the next part of their lives.

For those seniors, it’s graduation season – a time for them and their families to celebrate the end of one thing and the beginning of the next.

High school graduation season is underway in the Fresno area, including 632 students graduating from Clovis High School Wednesday night.

The following high school and college graduations are scheduled:

Clovis Unified

May 26: Clovis East, 7:30 p.m., Lamonica Stadium

May 27: Clovis Adult Education, 5 p.m., Mercedes Edwards Theatre

May 27: Clovis Online, 7:30 p.m., Lamonica Stadium

May 31: Buchanan High, 7:30 p.m, Veterans Memorial Stadium

June 1: Clovis North, 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Stadium

June 2: Clovis West High, 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Stadium

Fresno City College

June 3: Commencement ceremony, 8 p.m., Chukchansi Park

Fresno Unified

June 2: Fresno Adult High School & GED, 11 a.m., Saroyan Theatre

June 2: DeWolf High School, 3:30 p.m., Saroyan Theatre

June 2: J.E. Young & eLearn, 5:30 p.m., Saroyan Theatre

June 2: Cambridge High School, 7:30 p.m., Saroyan Theatre

June 3: Rata High School, 11 a.m., Rata High multi-purpose room

June 3: Adult Transition Program, 2 p.m., Adult Transition Program multi-purpose room

June 6: Edison High School, 4 p.m., Save Mart Center

June 6: Patiño High School, 7 p.m., Saroyan Theatre

June 6: Hoover High School, 8 p.m., Save Mart Center

June 7: Sunnyside High School, 4 p.m., Save Mart Center

June 7: McLane High School, 7:30 p.m., McLane High Stadium

June 7: Roosevelt High School, 8 p.m., Save Mart Center

June 8: Bullard High School, 4 p.m., Save Mart Center

June 8: Duncan High School, 7:30 p.m., McLane High Stadium

June 8: Fresno High School, 8 p.m., Save Mart Center

Visalia Unified

May 31: Visalia Adult School GED HSD, 5 p.m., Visalia First Assembly

May 31: Redwood High School, 7:30 p.m., Mineral King Bowl

June 1: Sequoia High School, 4 p.m., LJ Williams Theater

June 1: Mt. Whitney High School, 7:30 p.m., Mineral King Bowl

June 2: VTEC, 4 p.m., LJ Williams Theater

June 2: Golden West High School, 7:30 p.m., Mineral King Bowl

June 3: El Diamante High School, 7:30 p.m., Mineral King Bowl

June 6: Visalia Charter Independent Study, 7:30 p.m., Mineral King Bowl

West Hills College

May 27: Lemoore, Golden Eagle Arena, 6 p.m.

Others

May 26: Dinuba High School

May 26: Reedley High School, 8 p.m., stadium

May 27: Orange Cove High School, 8 p.m., stadium

May 31: El Puente High, Firebaugh-Las Deltas Adult School, 7 p.m., Eagle Stadium

May 31: OASIS Kingsburg Alternative, 7 p.m., Kingsburg High new large gym

May 31: Mountain View School, Kings Canyon High (Reedley), 8 p.m., Reedley High stadium

June 1: MARC High (Caruthers) Continuation, 2 p.m., Caruthers High gym

June 1: Enterprise High (Kerman), 2:30 p.m., Kerman High Multipurpose Building

June 1: Sierra Pacific High School, 8 p.m., Hanford High Neighbor Bowl

June 2: Kerman High, 7 p.m., stadium

June 2: Kingsburg High, 8 p.m,, stadium

June 2: Hanford West High School, 8 p.m., Hanford High Neighbor Bowl

June 2: Orosi High School

June 2: Firebaugh High School, 7:30 p.m., Eagle Stadium

June 2: Mendota High School, 7:30 p.m., Aztec Stadium

June 2: Madera High School, 7:30 p.m., Madera High Stadium

June 2: Coalinga High School, 8 p.m., Coalinga Memorial Bowl

June 3: CLASS Independent Studies (Central), 6:30 p.m., Central East Performing Arts Center

June 3: Caruthers High School, 7:30 p.m., site to be determined due to stadium construction

June 3: Laton High School, 8 p.m., stadium

June 3, Hanford High School, 8 p.m. Hanford High Neighbor Bowl

June 3: Chowchilla Union High School, 8 p.m., Henry Massaro Stadium

June 6: Taff Academy (Sanger), 7 p.m. WAMS Auditorium

June 7: Pathway/Pershing Continuation (Central), 6 p.m., Central East Performing Arts Center

June 7: San Joaquín Valley High (Parlier), 6 p.m., stadium/north gym

June 7: Hallmark Charter (Sanger), 7 p.m., WAMS Auditorium

June 7: Heartland Alternative Education (Selma), 7:30 p.m., Staley Stadium

June 8: Sanger Adult, 7 p.m., WAMS Auditorium

June 8: Central High School, 7 p.m., Koligian Stadium

June 8: Sierra Alternative High, 7 p.m., Sierra Alternative Education in Tollhouse

June 8: Selma High School, 7:30 p.m., Staley Stadium

June 9: Washington Alternative Education, 9 a.m., John Ventura Stadium

June 9: Fowler Academy Continuation, 3 p.m., Sutter Middle School Multi-Purpose Room

June 9: Parlier High School, 6 p.m., stadium

June 9: Kings River High (Sanger), 6 p.m., WAMS Auditorium

June 9: Central East High School, 7 p.m., Save Mart Center

June 9: Tranquillity High School, 7 p.m., stadium

June 9: Fowler High School, 7:30 p.m., Nielsen Stadium

June 9: Parlier High School, 7:30 p.m., Parlier High Stadium

June 9: Sierra High School, 8 p.m., Sierra High

June 10: Sanger High School, 7 p.m., Save Mart Center

June 10: Riverdale High School, 7:30 p.m., Jack King Field at Cowboy Stadium

June 10: Washington Union High School, 7:30 p.m., John Ventura Stadium