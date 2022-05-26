Mansion for sale has bank vault, 3 pools and hair salon. Peek at the Arizona house
An extravagant mega mansion over 25,000-square feet has listed on the real estate market in Paradise Valley, Arizona, for $14 million.
And the seven-bedroom, 15-bathroom residence comes stacked with a slew of elaborate features.
“Infrequent discovery: Save years in design, permitting, site prep and construction,” the listing on Zillow.com says. “Framed builds are trading north of $1,200-plus square feet, here you have steel and concrete; Guard Gated Judson Estate assures security and privacy.”
According to the listing, the property can not only accommodate parking for 20 cars, but it has loads of other features that can attract those looking to cool off in the Copper State’s famously sweltering heat — including three pools.
Other notable features include:
Bank grade vault
Wine cellar
Basketball half court
Spa
Hair salon
Gaming room
Theater
Gym
His/hers library
Three walk-in coolers
Pool house
It also has a “presidential-suite-sized” primary bedroom and bathroom and several guest suites, Mansion Global reports.
There are two garages, one of which is sub-level and can be accessed by a driveway that “gradually descends from the street level,” which had been tested to make sure cars don’t get damaged when entering it, Mansion Global explained.
“We tested the lip of the decline into the driveway with a McLaren sports car, which is very low to the ground, and we didn’t bottom out,” listing agent Frank Aazami, told Mansion Global. “So, you can be comfortable bringing in Corvettes, Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Lotuses and other sports cars without fear of damage.”
Paradise Valley is around 3 miles northwest of Scottsdale.
Sharon Stone’s former home with stunning views lists for $39 million in San Francisco
Captivating ‘modern day cottage’ for sale in SC has charming features. Take a look
Comments / 3