Real Estate

Mansion for sale has bank vault, 3 pools and hair salon. Peek at the Arizona house

By TJ Macias
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48b5SO_0frLvJGu00

An extravagant mega mansion over 25,000-square feet has listed on the real estate market in Paradise Valley, Arizona, for $14 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36bgkw_0frLvJGu00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

And the seven-bedroom, 15-bathroom residence comes stacked with a slew of elaborate features.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jr9ka_0frLvJGu00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

“Infrequent discovery: Save years in design, permitting, site prep and construction,” the listing on Zillow.com says. “Framed builds are trading north of $1,200-plus square feet, here you have steel and concrete; Guard Gated Judson Estate assures security and privacy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vEhdy_0frLvJGu00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

According to the listing, the property can not only accommodate parking for 20 cars, but it has loads of other features that can attract those looking to cool off in the Copper State’s famously sweltering heat — including three pools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JxOdH_0frLvJGu00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

Other notable features include:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09SqXE_0frLvJGu00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

  • Bank grade vault

  • Wine cellar

  • Basketball half court

  • Spa

  • Hair salon

  • Gaming room

  • Theater

  • Gym

  • His/hers library

  • Three walk-in coolers

  • Pool house

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RG23Z_0frLvJGu00
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

It also has a “presidential-suite-sized” primary bedroom and bathroom and several guest suites, Mansion Global reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R7lOd_0frLvJGu00
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

There are two garages, one of which is sub-level and can be accessed by a driveway that “gradually descends from the street level,” which had been tested to make sure cars don’t get damaged when entering it, Mansion Global explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VZ70B_0frLvJGu00
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

“We tested the lip of the decline into the driveway with a McLaren sports car, which is very low to the ground, and we didn’t bottom out,” listing agent Frank Aazami, told Mansion Global. “So, you can be comfortable bringing in Corvettes, Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Lotuses and other sports cars without fear of damage.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Cabv_0frLvJGu00
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

Paradise Valley is around 3 miles northwest of Scottsdale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=050YxQ_0frLvJGu00
Drawing Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

Sharon Stone’s former home with stunning views lists for $39 million in San Francisco

Captivating ‘modern day cottage’ for sale in SC has charming features. Take a look

Comments / 3


