Mansion for sale has bank vault, 3 pools and hair salon. Peek at the Arizona house

An extravagant mega mansion over 25,000-square feet has listed on the real estate market in Paradise Valley, Arizona, for $14 million.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

And the seven-bedroom, 15-bathroom residence comes stacked with a slew of elaborate features.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

“Infrequent discovery: Save years in design, permitting, site prep and construction,” the listing on Zillow.com says. “Framed builds are trading north of $1,200-plus square feet, here you have steel and concrete; Guard Gated Judson Estate assures security and privacy.”

Interior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

According to the listing, the property can not only accommodate parking for 20 cars, but it has loads of other features that can attract those looking to cool off in the Copper State’s famously sweltering heat — including three pools.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

Other notable features include:

Interior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

Bank grade vault

Wine cellar

Basketball half court

Spa

Hair salon

Gaming room

Theater

Gym

His/hers library

Three walk-in coolers

Pool house

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

It also has a “presidential-suite-sized” primary bedroom and bathroom and several guest suites, Mansion Global reports.

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

There are two garages, one of which is sub-level and can be accessed by a driveway that “gradually descends from the street level,” which had been tested to make sure cars don’t get damaged when entering it, Mansion Global explained.

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

“We tested the lip of the decline into the driveway with a McLaren sports car, which is very low to the ground, and we didn’t bottom out,” listing agent Frank Aazami, told Mansion Global. “So, you can be comfortable bringing in Corvettes, Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Lotuses and other sports cars without fear of damage.”

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

Paradise Valley is around 3 miles northwest of Scottsdale.

Drawing Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

