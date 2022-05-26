ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Legal challenge filed to stop Oklahoma anti-abortion bill

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0frLv8eA00

A group of abortion providers in Oklahoma filed a legal challenge Thursday to a new law that bans nearly all abortions in the state.

The lawsuit filed with the Oklahoma Supreme Court seeks to stop the new law from taking effect. The court declined to temporarily halt a similar law that prevents abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy that took effect earlier this year. But the court did agree to hear arguments in that case and scheduled dates for briefs to be filed in June and July.

Abortion providers in Oklahoma stopped performing abortions this week in anticipation of Gov. Kevin Stitt signing the ban, which he did late Wednesday.

The only exceptions in the new Oklahoma law are to save the life of a pregnant woman or if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest that has been reported to law enforcement.

Oklahoma’s law is styled after a first-of-its-kind Texas law that the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed to remain in place that allows private citizens to sue abortion providers or anyone who helps a woman obtain an abortion.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

673K+
Followers
156K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy