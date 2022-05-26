Kansas City may require new buildings to go greener to help reach climate goals. What to know

Kansas City Council is facing a test of the city’s latest sustainability commitments as it considers whether to make its building codes more environmentally friendly.

Councilwoman Andrea Bough, District 6 at-large, is proposing a new set of building codes that would make new developments more energy efficient.

“We as a council have made the decision through various years to take climate protection resiliency seriously,” Bough said. “This is our opportunity to address one of those existential crises that we face as a city. We can do something. We can act.”

Kansas City currently operates under the 2012 International Energy Conservation Code. The updated codes , published in 2021, propose further changes for new residential and commercial buildings.

What do the new green building codes propose?

The plan essentially aims to make buildings more energy-efficient and help them last longer. The codes also include wiring buildings for eventual electrification, even if they use fossil fuels like natural gas when they are first built.

The plan’s specifications would allow less energy to be wasted through escaped heat or cooling, and would ensure new buildings are eligible for rooftop solar panels, electric vehicle charging and more.

What do supporters of the new codes have to say?

About 20 people testified in person — with several more attending virtually — to three council members during a public meeting Wednesday, overwhelmingly in support of the new codes. Many were climate leaders and parents, concerned about the world their children will grow up in.

Karen Uhlenhuth said she fears for her two teenage daughters.

“It causes me so much heartache when I think about what world they’re going to live in,” Uhlenhuth said. “We have to fix this problem. … We can’t just make a plan. We have to carry out the plan.”

Eslun Tucker, vice president for the Metropolitan Energy Center board of directors, said equity needs to be a top concern for the council considering the disproportionate impact climate change has on Black and brown communities.

A few other speakers in support asked for more specific language to be added to the codes to align with the city’s climate commitments.

What do opponents of the new codes have to say?

Opponents of the code upgrade say that new regulations will make construction of new buildings more expensive.

William Ruder, executive vice president of the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City, said during the meeting that increasing costs for building homes prices out families.

“We have to make sure we are balancing the need to address climate and environmental issues that certainly do exist while also making certain that we’re not exacerbating an existing housing issue,” Ruder said.

How do these updates fit in with the city’s broader climate goals?

From 2005 to 2019, Kansas City reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 26% for city work and by 24% community wide — the result of the city’s first Climate Protection Plan , which began development in 2006.

In 2020, the city began updating its climate plan with the goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2040.

As the Climate Protection Steering Committee debates a final version of the city’s sustainability plan, the building code debate may offer an early sign of city officials’ commitment to the plan’s ideals.

“The code update is one of KC’s first big tests to implement those climate action goals,” Billy Davies, a conservation program coordinator with Missouri’s chapter of the Sierra Club, told The Star. “Building codes are one of the few places where a local jurisdiction can have complete control… That’s why we’re pushing for them to take that step.”

Councilman Eric Bunch, District 4, said the codes give council a chance to rethink how cities are built.

“The reality here is that we very much are in a climate crisis,” said Bunch, who alongside Bough and District 3 Councilwoman Melissa Robinson, is sponsoring the ordinance. “And if we fail to act, inaction means potential catastrophe.”

How would these new building codes affect me?

If you already live in a house or apartment building in Kansas City, the new building codes wouldn’t impact you directly right away. They would only apply to newly-built buildings and extreme renovations that gut an existing building and totally reconstruct its interior.

If you’re considering buying a home in Kansas City, these codes might affect the features available in newly built homes. For instance, even if a newly built house has a gas stove, it would also include hookups and wiring for an electric stove in case you chose to switch to all-electric appliances.

The ordinance would go into effect 90 days after its adoption.

How can I weigh in on the building code debate?

There’s still time to make your voice heard on this issue. You can submit written comments to public.testimony@kcmo.org any time between now and June 8, when a council committee will officially deliberate on the IECC proposal. You can also email Bough directly if you have technical questions at andrea.bough@kcmo.org and katrina.foster@kcmo.org .

You can also tune into the deliberation meeting virtually or in person on June 8 at 1:30 p.m. The meeting will take place in Council Chambers on the 26th floor of City Hall, or you can watch the livestream on Channel 2 .

Do you have more questions about sustainability initiatives in Kansas City? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com .