PHILADELPHIA -- Curt Casali has promised that his Tom Selleck mustache will not survive once the calendar flips to June. But he might want to reconsider. Casali hit a two-run blast in the top of the 10th to lead the Giants to a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Memorial Day. The homer was the fourth of the month for Casali, who has taken over as the primary catcher. It guaranteed that they wouldn't spend the rest of the night thinking about the bottom of the ninth.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO