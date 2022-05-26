Lauderdale County: All results from the May 24 primary election

John V. Martine, attorney at law, opens a new law practice in Russellville, offering services in Spanish and English. Attending the ribbon cutting were Chase Sparks of Russellville Florist, Shelley Ozbirn of the Franklin County Times, Blaze Bishop of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, Sommer Morris of the Franklin County Times, Cassie Medley, executive director of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, Father Vincent Bresowar of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Matt Uptain of G&G Steel and Laura Horton of Alfa.
Comments / 0