ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

Lauderdale County: All results from the May 24 primary election

By Josh Rayburn
WAAY-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLauderdale County voters turned out Tuesday to cast ballots in...

www.waaytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

Power restored across Franklin County

Power is now restored to customers in Franklin County after an outage that lasted nearly two hours. Phone lines were down at Russellville Police Department. The police chief said the outage had to do with the Tennessee Valley Authority. If you are still dealing with issues with your power, contact...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County Commission on Aging does it all for Cullman seniors

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Cullman County Commission on Aging is on a mission to enhance and improve the lives of the senior population throughout the county. As the overseer of the county’s seven full-time senior centers, the commission offers many avenues of assistance to promote well-being of Cullman’s elder citizens. The commission is responsible for providing hot meals five days a week to its full-time centers in Colony, Crane Hill, Cullman, Fairview, Hanceville, Holly Pond and West Point. Served Mondays-Fridays, the meals are available to seniors for free of charge although donations are accepted to offset the costs. Meals are also delivered...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lauderdale County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Lauderdale County, AL
Government
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
Franklin County Times

Attorney opens new practice in downtown Russellville

John V. Martine, attorney at law, opens a new law practice in Russellville, offering services in Spanish and English. Attending the ribbon cutting were Chase Sparks of Russellville Florist, Shelley Ozbirn of the Franklin County Times, Blaze Bishop of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, Sommer Morris of the Franklin County Times, Cassie Medley, executive director of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, Father Vincent Bresowar of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Matt Uptain of G&G Steel and Laura Horton of Alfa.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Casey White's lawyer seeks to relocate trial out of Lauderdale County

FLORENCE, Ala. — A lawyer for an Alabama inmate who was the subject of a national manhunt after escaping with the help of a jail official, said he's received threats for representing the man. (Video above: Lessons learned from Lauderdale County jail escape) Mark McDaniel, a lawyer representing Casey...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primaries#Primary Election#Registered Voters#Ballots#Politics Local#Election Local#Democrat#State
WAFF

Mike Durant aims to clear up misinformation before primary election

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Millions have been spent campaigning, attacks ads have flooded your airwaves and candidates have crisscrossed this state to explain their position. All for your vote. You will help shape this state and those who represent you in congress based on what you do tomorrow for the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

John Hunt Park Expansion

The city of Huntsville is expanding its outdoor athletic facilities. Mayor Battle Looks to Build New Coalition With New …. Mayor Battle Seeking Coalition With Next Congressman. Social Media’s Impact on Casey White Trial. SLS Returning to Launch Pad for Wet Dress Rehearsal. LifeSouth Community Blood Drives. 33 Alabama...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
apr.org

Alabama inmate recaptured after national manhunt may seek new location for trial

A lawyer for Alabama inmate Casey White says he’s receiving death threats for representing him. Attorney Mark McDaniel says he plans to seek a change of venue for the inmate’s upcoming trial. He adds that the threatening phone calls don’t make any difference and it's his duty to give White the best defense he can. The inmate was the subject of a national manhunt after escaping with the help of a jail official. Casey White and Lauderdale County’s Assistant Jail Director Vicky White disappeared from the local detention facility last month, sparking a manhunt. The two were captured in Evansville, Indiana after crashing their vehicle during a chase with U.S. Marshals. Officials say Vicky White died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The jail official reportedly sold her house to bankroll their escape plan. Lawmen also say the two were armed with an AR-15 rifle and handguns, and were prepared for shootout with officers.
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Attorney General Remember Fallen Officer

On Thursday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a very special guest to the department – Attorney General Steve Marshall. Marshall stopped by and spent time with family members – and former co-workers – of Lt. Jeffrey Bain, who passed away in January of last year (2021) from complications of COVID-19.
WAAY-TV

Memorial Day events across North Alabama

There are multiple ways you can pay your respects and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice this Memorial Day. In Huntsville, there will be a Memorial Day Service at 9:00 a.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery. Tut Fann Veteran Home in Huntsville will host their own service at 10:00 a.m.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Joshua McLaughlin voted in for Limestone County Sheriff

Scammers are calling customers of Decatur Utilities and demanding payment. What can parents do to help their kids understand traumatic events?. Following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Madison City Schools took immediate action and asked for extra police presence at its schools today. One injured in officer involved shooting. Updated:...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

National Weather Service to survey damage in Morgan County

The National Weather Service plans to survey part of Morgan County on Friday to determine the cause of damage to trees, power lines and homes in the area. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reported several homes were damaged and high-voltage power lines were downed Thursday. The sheriff's office said residents reported it as a possible tornado, but the National Weather Service attributed the damage to thunderstorm winds in its preliminary local storm report Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy