DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch will be back in Volusia County court on Tuesday afternoon after a judge revoked her bond earlier this month. Sytch was arrested on several felony DUI charges after allegedly striking another vehicle that killed a man in March in Daytona Beach. According to officers, Sytch was believed to be under the influence when she crashed into Julian Lasseter on US-1 on March 25. Lasseter was taken to the hospital, where he died.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO