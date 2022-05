BRUCETON MILLS — Clear Mountain Bank has been named West Virginia Community Lender of the Year by the Small Business Administration’s West Virginia District Office. At the culmination of National Small Business Week, the bank was formally recognized, along with other small business week award winners from West Virginia, during a state-level awards ceremony on May 6 at the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center in Fairmont. In addition to a trophy, the bank received a letter and certificate of congressional recognition from U.S. Senators Joe Manchin III and Shelley Moore Capito, as well as recognition from West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

