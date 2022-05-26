ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa's Sunset Music Festival celebrates milestone anniversary starting Friday

By Ray Roa
cltampa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa's Sunset Music Festival used to be a single day event with pop up stages, but over the last decade, it's grown into one of the biggest EDM...

www.cltampa.com

cltampa.com

25 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this Memorial Day weekend

The Jackettes w/C.B. Carlyle & the Desert Angels (Hooch and Hive, Tampa) Amythyst Kiah (Jaeb Theater at David A. Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Tampa) Sunset Music Festival: Illenium w/Borgore/Gorgon City/Celo/more (North Lot at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa) Artikal Sound System (WTR Pool, Tampa) Saturday, May 28. Charles Irwin...
TAMPA, FL
SuncoastPost

End of an Era for Kettle of Fish

After 18 1/2 years, one of Sarasota’s great bands, Kettle of Fish is ending it’s run of playing the deck at Siesta Key Oyster Bar On Wednesday nights. It’s the end of an era. On June 1st Dana Lawrence, Thorson Moore and Chris Guertin will play the...
SARASOTA, FL
Alt 101.5

Scientologists Attempted to Recruit Phoebe Bridgers Fans in Line for Concert

A group of fans waiting in line for a Phoebe Bridgers concert were approached to join the Church of Scientology earlier this week. When TikTok user @cottagecoreboyscout, real name Amelia, lined up for the "Moon Song" singer's Tampa, Fla. show at 9:30AM Tuesday (May 24) at The Cuban Club, she had no idea the queue would become an impromptu recruitment center.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

10 Best Places For Wine Lovers In Tampa

Looking for places to celebrate? Either by the bottle, or just a glass, these are our 10 best places in Tampa for drinking wine. Wednesday, May 25th is national wine day, but wine can be a good idea any day of the year! Whether you’re looking to sample different flights or know the bottle you love, we’ve gathered the best bars and restaurants to celebrate in Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Cerealholic returns to Ybor City, Chanko comes to Seminole Hieghts, and more Tampa Bay foodie news

Although Chop Chop Shop customers were dismayed by chef Steve Sera’s seemingly abrupt decision to close the popular Asian fusion restaurant, he’s hoping that they’ll stick around for his brand new concept opening out of the same Seminole Heights space. His new restaurant Chanko will debut out of the familiar refurbished diner car with a brand new menu, unprecedented approach to fast casual dining, and the support of his entire former CCS staff. The Chanko menu is smaller, more refined, and revolves around a traditional Japanese dish that Sera says cannot be found anywhere else in the Southeastern part of the country, let alone Florida. The star is the menu is Sera’s modern take on the Hiroshima-style okonomiyaki—a layered crepe dish stacked with shredded grilled cabbage, bean sprouts, leeks, grilled noodles and more—while other categories include kare, a Japanese curry and rice dishes topped with katsu. 4603 N Florida Ave., Tampa. chanko-ichiban.com.
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport Filmmaker Captures Affair in ‘The Click’

“The Click,” a short film by Gulfport filmmaker Victoria Jorgensen, has been in the works for years, but hit a few roadblocks such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the original actors having an actual affair during filming. The new cast of four depicts the original story by Marina Shemwell,...
GULFPORT, FL
tampabeacon.com

The Tampa Bay Fishin’ Report: Anglers finding tarpon in big numbers

Capt. George Hastick (727-525-1005): Capt. George reports tarpon are all over the bay between St. Petersburg and the Gandy Bridge. He hasn’t had clients interested in them, but anyone looking to connect with a silver king, now’s the time. The fish he’s seeing are 80 to 100 pounds, and they are feeding on schools of threadfin shad. Snook are plentiful and taking live sardines. Weedon and Picnic islands are giving up a lot of fish to 24 inches, but his anglers have landed some large fish. One 37 to 40 inches was lost at boat-side. Hastick also is finding some jumbo redfish on both sides of the bay, with fish hanging in the shade of mangroves when the water is high. Live and dead bait will take them.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Top 10 Bike Riding Trails In Tampa Bay

With gas prices continuing to sky rocket, we’ve put together the 10 top bike riding trails in Tampa Bay for you. To alleviate their wallets, many Floridians are taking up other means of transportation. In fact, the city of Tampa has spent a lot of resources to improve bike lanes and trails over the last few years. With gorgeous weather and spectacular views, these trails surely won’t disappoint you while you get in your exercise.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Fisherman spots whale shark feeding on plankton off coast of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. - First, a fisherman spotted a line of plankton near Sarasota, then, to his surprise, a whale shark breached the surface. "That's wild!" said Brad Ward, who was offshore fishing about 26 miles from New Pass. He quickly started capturing video of the encounter. "He's soaking in this...
SARASOTA, FL
Jillicious Tampa Bay

Ybor City: A destination for ice cream enthusiasts

Looking for some of the best ice cream in Tampa? Then look no further than Ybor City. Established in 1885, Ybor is considered one of Tampa's most historic regions and is registered as a National Historic Landmark District. This quaint and storied neighborhood attracts a lot of tourism, and with that comes great entertainment, shops, restaurants, and… ice cream!!
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

Tampa Bay’s Best Burgers 2022

In the second year of Tampa Bay’s Best Burgers contest, 19 local restaurants entered a mouth-watering burger into the competition. During the second half of April, we along with the participating restaurants took to social media to encourage Tampa Bay to vote and over 11,000 of you answered the call, voting for up to three of your favorites daily. It was a close race with many worthy competitors. We tallied the votes to present you with this year’s winning burgers. Trust us when we say that you’ll want to taste every single one of these for yourself.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Hundreds of flights across country canceled on Memorial Day, making impact at TPA

TAMPA, Fla. - Memorial Day weekend was projected to be a busy travel weekend, reaching pre-pandemic travel numbers as three million Americans were expected to take to the sky. But the weekend has turned into quite the headache for thousands of travelers, as hundreds of flights have been canceled with thousands more delayed.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Survey reveals new insights about why vacationers flock to Tampa Bay

As Tampa Bay’s profile continues to grow nationally and even globally, Tampa and Hillsborough County's destination marketing organization, Visit Tampa Bay, has tweaked its messaging. According to a news release, Visit Tampa Bay and FKQ Advertising + Marketing plan to unveil a new marketing campaign built around a catchphrase,...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Former pro wrestler bites into bakery business with Sarasota store

Key takeaway: Eric Koenreich found fast success in an online cookie business, Kookies & Kream, at the start of the pandemic. Now he aims to build a sustainable brick and mortar business behind the quirky cookies. Core challenge: Getting people into the store. What’s next: While a second store is...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Clearwater church makes interesting discovery inside building walls

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A church in Clearwater recently gained some insight into its history after making an interesting discovery inside the building walls — a time capsule. After Sunday service at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, the congregation gathered for a meal — and to get a glimpse at a piece of the past hidden behind the walls for more than 70 years.
CLEARWATER, FL

