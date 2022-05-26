ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana DNR Establishes Next Level Conservation Trust

By Indiana DNR, news release
eaglecountryonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS - The Department of Natural Resources announced today the establishment of the Next Level Conservation Trust, a program which will acquire property that will become part of the public trust and be protected for future generations of Hoosiers to use...

www.eaglecountryonline.com

eaglecountryonline.com

Indiana Residents Can Fish Without a License this Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – This weekend will be a great opportunity to learn how to fish or introduce the activity to a friend or family members. The Indiana DNR Division of Fish and Wildlife is hosting their second round of free fishing days on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5.
INDIANA STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

First Responders Invited to Flag Day Cookout at Ivy Tech

Eagle Country 99.3 will be on hand with a live remote broadcast. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – Ivy Tech Community College Lawrenceburg and Batesville will host a Flag Day Cookout on Tuesday, June 14. The event will take place at the Ivy Tech Riverfront Campus in Lawrenceburg from 11:00 a.m. to...
eaglecountryonline.com

Barn Sale

Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest opens for tours today and hosts many special events throughout the season. Hillforest open NOW…Tuesday - Friday, 11 AM - 3 PM (last tour begins at 2:15 PM) and Saturday and Sunday, 1 - 5 PM (last tour begins at 4:15 PM). (Closed major holidays). Available for special events and teas!
AURORA, IN
FOX59

Gov. Holcomb preparing inflation relief plan

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb says he’s in talks with legislative leaders about offering Hoosiers “inflation relief.” Earlier this week, Holcomb said he expects to present a plan to lawmakers in early June after he reviews the state’s May revenue report. But, Holcomb added, that plan won’t include suspending Indiana’s 56-cent gas tax – a […]
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
eaglecountryonline.com

Movies in the Park Returns to Civic Park June 7

(Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – Grab some snacks, a lawn chair or blanket, and head to Civic Park. Movies in the Park returns to Lawrenceburg Civic Park every Tuesday from June 7 to July 26. The free weekly event will start on June 7 with a showing of Encanto.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
Central Illinois Proud

Samsung picks Indiana over Illinois for battery plant

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Disappointment in the twin cities following an electric vehicle battery manufacturer choosing to not locate in the area. Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep and Chrysler as well as its partner Samsung announced the location for their joint operation on a $2.5 billion electric vehicle (EV) battery plant will be in Kokomo, Indiana.
WISH-TV

Indiana Woodworker builds custom-made furniture

Raymond Brents is master woodworker and artisan who honors trees by creating new life for them and making them beautiful in a whole new way. Born and raised in Indianapolis, Brents creates custom-made furniture and sells it to his local community. He’s always had strong attention to detail and worked well with his hands and loves to be able to provide unique and quality furniture to his community.
WANE-TV

ISP: Trooper finds $1 million of cocaine during west central Indiana traffic stop

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – It was supposed to be a routine compliance inspection. What an Indiana State Police trooper found inside a semi tractor trailer headed toward Indianapolis on Thursday ended up being anything but routine. That trooper uncovered $1 million worth of cocaine, and now two Florida...
News Break
Politics
WISH-TV

Penske writes letter to fans on race day morning

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Of the 325,000 people at the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, no one may be more excited than Roger Penske. Penske took over the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar on November 2019. Due to COVID, the Indianapolis 500 race has not run with full capacity since 2020.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Bicycle Maker Building Manufacturing Plant in Seymour

Texas-based Guardian Bikes says it is building its first U.S. production facility in Seymour. The Jackson County Industrial Development Corp. says the bicycle manufacturing startup will invest nearly $7 million in the facility and create 100 jobs by 2026. Guardian Bikes makes bicycles for children it says are safer with...
eaglecountryonline.com

Rising Sun’s Downtown Street Market to feature “Junk in the Trunk”

Set up a booth or sell from the back of your vehicle. Set up is $20 per parking space. (Rising Sun, Ind.) - A Downtown Street Market featuring “Junk in the Trunk” will take place on Main Street in downtown Rising Sun on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The event will be held rain or shine.
RISING SUN, IN
WLWT 5

Dog at Indiana shelter who watched as visitors go by gets adopted

FISHERS, Ind. — A video posted to Facebook by an Indiana animal shelter captivated the hearts of many, as it showed a dog happily waiting in his room as he watched dozens of potential adopters go by without getting adopted. The Humane Society for Hamilton County, located in Fishers,...
FISHERS, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Police Seeking Information About Monument Vandalism in Brookville

A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Photo by Brookville Police. (Brookville, Ind.) – Brookville Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person or persons who vandalized a monument at the town’s softball fields. The vandalism occurred sometime in the...
BROOKVILLE, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Local Sports Report - May 28-30

Champions were crowned in multiple sports over the weekend. Oldenburg Academy 3, Franklin 2 - The Lady Twisters advance to the State Quarterfinals where they will play Delta. The match will be contested at Center Grove on June 3 at 12:00 PM. BASEBALL. Class 3A Sectional 29 at Rushville -...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Seven People Sentenced for Drug Trafficking in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Seven people who were part of a drug trafficking organization have been sentenced for selling methamphetamine and marijuana in four Indiana cities. According to court documents, between June and December in 2019, the group planned to sell drugs in and around Muncie, Anderson, Gosport, and Brazil. Investigators discovered that large amounts of meth and marijuana were being shipped from California to various homes in Muncie and Anderson where the men were living before the drugs were sold to others.
cbs4indy.com

5 Indiana men sentenced in drug ring that brought meth and marijuana from California to Indiana

Seven people, including five from Indiana, have learned their sentences after a wide-ranging investigation cracked a methamphetamine and marijuana ring. According to federal investigators, the group shipped in large amounts of meth and marijuana from California to addresses in Muncie and Anderson. The drugs were then resold in Muncie, Anderson, Gosport and Brazil, Indiana.

