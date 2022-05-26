Lawrence County: All results from the May 24 primary election

Power is now restored to customers in Franklin County after an outage that lasted nearly two hours. Phone lines were down at Russellville Police Department. The police chief said the outage had to do with the Tennessee Valley Authority. If you are still dealing with issues with your power, contact...
The chairman of the Alabama Republican Party says party officials are “incredibly upset” about a mix-up in Etowah County. The confusion might have caused some primary voters to get ballots for the wrong legislative district. Secretary of State John Merrill and Etowah County Probate Judge Scott Hassell say the problem affected House of Representatives Districts 28 and 29. They say they learned on the day of the Primary election that a problem of some voters being listed in the wrong district had not been corrected since it was discovered in late April. The officials say they don't know how many voters were affected. Merrill and Judge Hassell sent out a joint statement on the problem, which says it was up to boards of registrars in each county to assign voters to the correct districts after the Legislature approved new districts last year. They state the Etowah County Board of Registrars received the data and maps on the new districts in November of last year. In the State House District 28 race, former legislator Mack Butler got just over two hundred more votes than the incumbent Gil Isbell. In District 29, Republican Mark Gidley received eighty two more votes than his opponent Jamie Grant in that open seat race.
Anyone interested in purchasing a trailer has an opportunity to buy one that carries a piece of the story of Alabama’s battle against COVID-19. The Lauderdale County Commission is selling two trailers that had been used as mobile vaccine clinics. Commission Chairman Danny Pettus said they are starting the bid for the trailers at $87,000 each.
Several incumbents in the Alabama House and Senate had a bad night Tuesday, with nine losing to primary challengers and several others bound for runoffs. In the state Senate, nine incumbents had primary challengers and one, Sen. Tom Whatley, R-Auburn, was down by four votes to primary opponent Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey, who had 50.1 percent of the votes as of Wednesday morning’s unofficial results.
The 2022 Alabama Primary Elections took place today. Here are the results of several races significant to the Tuscaloosa area following poll closings. Republican incumbent governor Kay Ivey declared victory in her party's Primary as election results continue to come in. Yolanda Flowers and Malika Sanders-Fortier are projected to head...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three Tennessee Valley men are banding together to create legislation in Alabama. It’s called Connie’s Law. This after their mother’s alleged murderer escaped from jail right in their backyard. However, the two were unaware her alleged killer was that close. “Our main concern...
FLORENCE, Ala. — A lawyer for an Alabama inmate who was the subject of a national manhunt after escaping with the help of a jail official, said he's received threats for representing the man. (Video above: Lessons learned from Lauderdale County jail escape) Mark McDaniel, a lawyer representing Casey...
May 24 live coverage from the 48 Now Desk as polls closed in Alabama. Katie Britt speaks live while leading the race for GOP U.S. Senate. WAFF delivers live updates on all election coverage in Alabama. Marisa Gjuraj is with the Casey Wardynski camp. Updated: 23 hours ago. WAFF delivers...
Tuesday was Election Day and voters went to the polls to make their choices known – and, in many cases, to send a message. Wednesday morning, WEIS Radio spoke with several of the local winners, including a first time winner but certainly not a newcomer – having made a name for herself as a tough litigator in the District Attorney’s office for several years – Summer McWhoter Summerford:
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Terra Johnson had no trouble picking out a graduation outfit Thursday evening. The Lawrence County mom planned to wear a maroon jumpsuit in honor of her daughter’s college choice. All that was...
To visit the memorial is a free, but they accept donations. The nature trail is open every day of the week from 7 am - 6:30 pm. New freedom memorial at Madison County Nature Trail honors those who gave everything. Lots of people took the the trails on the long...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Millions have been spent campaigning, attacks ads have flooded your airwaves and candidates have crisscrossed this state to explain their position. All for your vote. You will help shape this state and those who represent you in congress based on what you do tomorrow for the...
A lawyer for Alabama inmate Casey White says he’s receiving death threats for representing him. Attorney Mark McDaniel says he plans to seek a change of venue for the inmate’s upcoming trial. He adds that the threatening phone calls don’t make any difference and it's his duty to give White the best defense he can. The inmate was the subject of a national manhunt after escaping with the help of a jail official. Casey White and Lauderdale County’s Assistant Jail Director Vicky White disappeared from the local detention facility last month, sparking a manhunt. The two were captured in Evansville, Indiana after crashing their vehicle during a chase with U.S. Marshals. Officials say Vicky White died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The jail official reportedly sold her house to bankroll their escape plan. Lawmen also say the two were armed with an AR-15 rifle and handguns, and were prepared for shootout with officers.
A New York State man drowned in the Coosa River in Etowah County today. Southside police Capt. Jay Freeman said the incident happened at about 3:09 p.m. Shawn Jay Hathaway, 31, of Owega, N.Y., went into the water at the Southside City Park and did not resurface. Freeman said Hathaway’s...
There are multiple ways you can pay your respects and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice this Memorial Day. In Huntsville, there will be a Memorial Day Service at 9:00 a.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery. Tut Fann Veteran Home in Huntsville will host their own service at 10:00 a.m.
A new study by a team of professors from the University of Alabama’s College of Communication and Information Sciences will examine the effectiveness of public messaging to help residents along the Gulf Coast stay safe during hurricanes and other extreme weather events. Cory Armstrong, professor of journalism and creative...
