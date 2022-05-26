ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

University of Georgia spent $80 million renovating its football facility and the results show the luxury behind the top programs

By Cork Gaines
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xI8EX_0frLsBO900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HbU4A_0frLsBO900
University of Georgia Bulldogs Football Facility

HOK

  • The University of Georgia has completed the $80 million expansion of its football training facility, and the results are luxurious.
  • The school previously spent $90 million upgrading its stadium and practice facilities in 2017 and 2018.
  • Some of the new amenities include a modern and sleek locker room, a private players' lounge, equipment room, plunge pool, and nutrition bar.
  • The defending champions hope the new Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall will help them recruit and keep top players.
  • Take a tour of the facility below.
The project, which includes a 29,000-square-foot renovation and nearly 140,000-square-feet of expansion, cost $80 million, with half of that coming from the football budget and the other half from private gifts.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tD1BQ_0frLsBO900
University of Georgia Bulldogs Football Facility

HOK

The facility, designed by HOK, has three levels and a new entrance.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dZGRg_0frLsBO900
University of Georgia Bulldogs Football Facility

HOK

There is access to an indoor practice field.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OgQt4_0frLsBO900
University of Georgia Bulldogs Football Facility

HOK

Of course, the star of the show for the players will be the new locker room.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SjAMO_0frLsBO900
University of Georgia Bulldogs Football Facility

HOK

Each locker has its own seat and a TV above with the player's photo, name, and number.
University of Georgia Bulldogs Football Facility

HOK

The locker room also includes plenty of comfy seating and TVs in a private lounge just for the players.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3daELU_0frLsBO900
University of Georgia Bulldogs Football Facility

HOK

The players have their own barbershop in the locker room.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QdnGT_0frLsBO900
University of Georgia Bulldogs Football Facility

HOK

The new facility comes with a nutrition bar.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AraW2_0frLsBO900
University of Georgia Bulldogs Football Facility

HOK

The dining space and demonstration kitchen look like a high-end sports bar.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YdiAn_0frLsBO900
University of Georgia Bulldogs Football Facility

HOK

There are therapy pools.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rFPFn_0frLsBO900
University of Georgia Bulldogs Football Facility

HOK

And hydrotherapy pools.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eZ5iG_0frLsBO900
University of Georgia Bulldogs Football Facility

HOK

There is even a uniform display room. It is only accessible by facial recognition, has black mirrored acrylic walls and faux-leather vertical panels that slide to reveal uniforms and athletic gear.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SHcwW_0frLsBO900
University of Georgia Bulldogs Football Facility

HOK

Georgia's national championships are commemorated in the back wall of the auditorium, which includes leather seating and reminders of the team's conference championships along the side walls.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gCUKN_0frLsBO900
University of Georgia Bulldogs Football Facility

HOK

The other gem of the new facility is the weight room.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tLTnM_0frLsBO900
University of Georgia Bulldogs Football Facility

HOK

A double-sided, stadium-style videoboard, reminiscent of the one at the Dallas Cowboys' stadium, hangs in the middle.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kHyQs_0frLsBO900
University of Georgia Bulldogs Football Facility

HOK

Floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the outdoor training fields and fill the weight room with natural light.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B3w0d_0frLsBO900
University of Georgia Bulldogs Football Facility

HOK

Like the rest of the facility, everything is done in black and red.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DWOOK_0frLsBO900
University of Georgia Bulldogs Football Facility

HOK

Even the sports medicine area.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MWnCL_0frLsBO900
University of Georgia Bulldogs Football Facility

HOK

Like similar projects at other top college football programs, the Bulldogs are open about how they hope the luxurious new digs will help them recruit top talent, noting that "the modern, amenity-filled space will also support UGA efforts to continue to recruit and retain top talent."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JP9V6_0frLsBO900
University of Georgia Bulldogs Football Facility

HOK

