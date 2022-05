It is nice to see someone acknowledge a South Jersey lifeguard patrol's excellent work after saving his life. Most often, people don't do that, at least, publicly. Robert Furrevig wrote a note of thanks on the Brigantine Community page to the Brigantine Beach Patrol, specifically to Lifeguard Bobby, for coming to his rescue on Saturday after the man had a medical emergency while kayak surfing on the 42nd Street Beach.

