For the first time in decades, Tampa Bay's historic Indian Springs, and the estimated 1 million gallons of water it pumps per day, is for sale. Located at 14775 Pine Dr. in Largo, the 1.4-acre lot comes with a 1,180-square-foot home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as a two-car garage and a "porch with a view," says the listing.

LARGO, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO