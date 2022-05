COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A New Zealand professor who was told he may not run again after he was hit by a truck in Madison County returned on Memorial Day to finish his run. Nick Ashill, a marketing professor from New Zealand was hit by a dark pickup truck on August 2, 2017, along the westbound lane of Route 40 near the Madison/Clark County line.

