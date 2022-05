Jefferson Health – New Jersey was awarded a $574,503 grant from the New Jersey Department of Health. The grant will be used to establish an outreach program to provide education, as well as COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, to a wide array of community members in southern New Jersey. It will also be used to fund and train a team of social workers and community health workers to connect with various segments of the population throughout Camden and Gloucester counties and provide education and needed vaccinations.

