AUSTIN TOWNSHIP — Police have identified the victims of a quadruple homicide Friday afternoon in Austin Township. According to a news release from the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, Dawn Gillard, 40, and her three children — Katelynn Gillard, 6, Ronald Gillard, 4, and Joshua Gillard, 3 — died of gunshot wounds Friday after the children's father and Dawn's husband, a 51-year-old male, allegedly shot them before turning the firearm on himself.

AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO