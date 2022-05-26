ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOPD: Robbery suspect arrested after SWAT roll and standoff

By Michaela Romero
 5 days ago

UPDATE — According to the NOPD, 47-year-old William Turner was arrested in connection with an Armed Robbery that occurred shortly before 10:00 A.M., at the intersection of Lake Forest Boulevard and Bullard Avenue.

According to investigators, Turner entered the business with a machete and demanded cash from the cashier. Turner then fled the location with the money.

Turner arrived at his residence, in the 5700 block of Louis Prima Drive East, and barricaded himself inside. After a brief standoff, Turner was apprehended and placed under arrest for Armed Robbery with a Knife.

UPDATE — Around 1:45 p.m., the New Orleans Police Department announced an apprehension was made.

According to police, no injuries were reported.

Police activity is concluding and the area will be reopened for public passage shortly.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On May 26, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a SWAT standoff in New Orleans East.

The NOPD declared the SWAT roll in the 5700 block of Louis Prima Drive East.

Initial reports show a barricaded subject inside of a residence.

No additional information is currently available.

The public is advised to avoid this area while police activity is underway.

