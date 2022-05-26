Three, including infant, injured in Bishopville wreck

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man who drowned at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis on Sunday has been identified as William Enrique Villa Toro of Hyattsville, Maryland, according to authorities. Toro was out fishing with his family on a boat. He jumped into the water to cool off and was swept away by the current, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said. Toro’s family waved for help. People in another boat were able to pull Toro out of the water and get him to the marina, according to authorities. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says it responded to a report that an unresponsive man had been pulled from the water around 12:30 p.m. Officers performed life-saving measures on the man until emergency responders arrived, but he could not be resuscitated, authorities said.

HYATTSVILLE, MD ・ 4 HOURS AGO