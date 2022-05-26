ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Three, including infant, injured in Bishopville wreck

By Jack Chavez, Staff Writer
Ocean City Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA three-vehicle crash on Route 113 shut down southbound and northbound lanes Wednesday morning in Bishopville. Two adults and a small child were injured in the accident, which blocked access...

www.oceancitytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBOC

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Frederica Head-on Crash

FREDERICA, Del.- One person is dead and two others are in critical condition following a head-on crash near Frederica Sunday evening. Delaware State Police say just before 6 p.m., a maroon 2008 Cadillac DTS, driven by 26-year-old Dillon Satterfield of Frederica, was going westbound on Bowers Beach Rd. just east of Skeeter Neck Rd. Satterfield then crossed into the eastbound lane to try to pass several cars. He then approached a white 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan that was going eastbound. Both drivers swerved into the eastbound shoulder of the road, ending in a head-on crash.
FREDERICA, DE
CBS Baltimore

Sandy Point State Park Drowning Victim Identified As Hyattsville Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man who drowned at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis on Sunday has been identified as William Enrique Villa Toro of Hyattsville, Maryland, according to authorities. Toro was out fishing with his family on a boat. He jumped into the water to cool off and was swept away by the current, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said. Toro’s family waved for help. People in another boat were able to pull Toro out of the water and get him to the marina, according to authorities. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says it responded to a report that an unresponsive man had been pulled from the water around 12:30 p.m. Officers performed life-saving measures on the man until emergency responders arrived, but he could not be resuscitated, authorities said.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Gunmen Shoot Pair Of Glen Burnie Homes In Ongoing Argument: Police

At least two Glen Burnie homes were shot after strangers made threats against the residents, authorities say. The suspects got into a physical fight with the residents and threatened to return to harm them before firing at least 20 rounds toward the homes on the 400 block of Longtowne Court around 4 a.m., Sunday, May 29, Anne Arundel County Police say.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Route 113#The Maryland State Police#Honda#Millsboro#Showell Fire#Ocean Pines Fire#Msp
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Frederica area on Sunday afternoon. On May 29, 2022, at approximately 5:56 p.m., a maroon 2008 Cadillac DTS was traveling westbound on Bowers Beach Road east of Skeeter Neck Road. At this time, the operator of the Cadillac crossed the double-yellow line on the roadway and attempted to pass numerous vehicles that were also traveling westbound. The Cadillac passed these vehicles in the eastbound lane of Bowers Beach Road while continuing westbound. As the Cadillac approached a white 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan traveling eastbound on Bowers Beach Road at the same location, both operators swerved into the eastbound shoulder of the roadway, resulting in a head-on collision between the vehicles.
FREDERICA, DE
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash On Conowingo Dam

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Pennsylvania man died in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon on the Conowingo Dam in Cecil County, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded around 2 p.m. to the dam for the single vehicle crash. Investigators believe Joseph Branson Bittings, 57, was traveling north on the dam approaching a red light at Susquehanna River Road when he allegedly failed to observe traffic was stopped, police said. Bittings allegedly tried to lay his motorcycle on its side and was ejected. Bittings was declared dead on the scene. No other injuries were reported in the crash. An investigation is ongoing in the crash.  
CECIL COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Vacant house fire intentionally set, officials say

EAST NEW MARKET, Md. – A house fire in Dorchester County late last week was intentionally set, according to fire marshals. Officials say they responded to 6066 East New Market Ellwood Road shortly after 4 p.m. Friday for a reported fire in a vacant home. The fire, which was discovered by a passerby, was quickly contained by firefighters with the Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Man drowns near Sandy Point State Park in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A man drowned in the water near Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis Monday, according to Maryland police. Citizens pulled a man floating in the water near the Sandy Point Shoal Lighthouse into their boat and took him back to shore, where he was pronounced dead, the Maryland Natural Resources Police said Sunday.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE DEPARTMENTAL CRASH

(Newark, De 19711) Yesterday (May 28) at 3:20 p.m. officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the area of Polly Drummond Hill Shopping Center for a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Poly Drummond Hill Rd, involving a Patrol Officer. The 16-year veteran officer was...
NEWARK, DE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Boater Dies in Water at Sandy Point State Park

Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) have released more information about how a 43-year-old man died in the water near Sandy Point State Park on Sunday. NRP responded to the beach around 12:30 p.m. after getting reports of an unresponsive man being pulled from the water. Officers say a good Samaritan saw the man floating and was able to bring him back to the marina.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Cheverly Man Dies Week After Landover Crash

A Cheverly man died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle collision last weekend, authorities say. Pierre Dawkins, 46, lost control and struck a tree off of the 700 block of Hill Road in Landover the morning of Sunday, May 22. He passed away from his injuries Thursday, May 26, according to the Prince George's Police Department.
wfxrtv.com

Maryland woman driving impaired crashes, killing her own infant

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WDVM) — A 30-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday after a 2021 impaired driving crash that led to the death of her 9-month-old infant in Maryland. Before 4:30 a.m. on April 4, 2021, Maryland State Police responded to a two-car crash on northbound Route 295, south of Route 100. Troopers found a Ford down a steep hill in the median on its side.
CBS Baltimore

Two Teenagers Shot, One Killed, At Inner Harbor During Memorial Day Weekend, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two teenagers were shot in downtown Baltimore—one of them fatally—near the harbor on Saturday, according to authorities. Officers on patrol near Inner Harbor responded to the sounds of gunshots at 7:34 p.m., police said. Police say a double shooting happened here at the Inner Harbor around 7:30. 17-year-old woman and a man have been taken to a local hospital @wjz pic.twitter.com/h6IQYfjLnj — Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) May 29, 2022 They found a 17-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy with gunshot injuries in the 300 block of East Pratt Street. The 17-year-old boy died from his injuries, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy