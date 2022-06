Judy Byrum, 73, of Sturgis, South Dakota, passed away the evening of May 27, 2022. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones. Judy was born in Deadwood, SD, on May 18,1949, to Marjori Pendo and Raymond Bailey. Judy worked in the laundry mat and gaming industry for...

