RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One woman is in the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City early Tuesday morning. This came after a pursuit that began around 4 a.m. An officer tried to make a traffic stop near the intersection of Lacrosse and Waterloo Street in north-central Rapid City. The chase continued all the way to Terra Street in the southeast part of the city, where police were able to block her car.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 7 HOURS AGO