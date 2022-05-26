Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle, Killed in Hyde Park Area

Los Angeles streets were once again hit by a series of illegal street takeovers late Monday evening and early Tuesday morning. The first reported instance took place in South Los Angeles at the intersection of 54th Street and Vermont Avenue, where footage from the scene shows people hanging out of cars as they perform doughnuts and lighting fireworks into the crowd as hundreds of spectators stand by. After Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies broke up the gathering, they converged again just about 10 miles away at Compton Boulevard and Central Avenue.Deputies reported that no arrests were made in either instance. They indicated...

