Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle, Killed in Hyde Park Area

A man was found shot to death Tuesday morning in the driveway of an apartment building in the Panorama City area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported just before 2:40 a.m. at 8616 Willis Ave., according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The...
A Long Beach woman was killed and two men were injured Monday in a two-vehicle crash on the HOV connector road from the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway to the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway in Seal Beach. The crash was reported at 3:27 a.m., according to California Highway...
Los Angeles streets were once again hit by a series of illegal street takeovers late Monday evening and early Tuesday morning. The first reported instance took place in South Los Angeles at the intersection of 54th Street and Vermont Avenue, where footage from the scene shows people hanging out of cars as they perform doughnuts and lighting fireworks into the crowd as hundreds of spectators stand by. After Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies broke up the gathering, they converged again just about 10 miles away at Compton Boulevard and Central Avenue.Deputies reported that no arrests were made in either instance. They indicated...
A multi-vehicle crash Tuesday prompted a closure of the southbound Ventura (101) Freeway in the Agoura Hills area. The crash was reported at about 9 a.m. near Liberty Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries were reported. The southbound lanes were closed while crews worked to clear...
A man shot and killed in a South Los Angeles parking lot was publicly identified Tuesday. Damien Dennis was 40 years old, according to the coroner’s office. His city of residence was not available. The shooting was reported just after 5:40 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of West...
An 85-year-old woman reported missing from the Long Beach area has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Edith Birden had last been seen at about 1 a.m. Wednesday at Adriatic Avenue and West 33rd Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. A Silver Alert was issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of Long Beach police.
A heart attack killed a 53-year-old man who was hiking at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades, authorities said Monday. Jay Goldberg was a Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office. He died from a myocardial infarction. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to 3077 Rustic Canyon...
1 person dead after a street racing crash in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. One person died following a street racing crash early Saturday morning in Los Angeles. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area near the intersection of Victory Boulevard and White Oak in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Encino at about 12:30 a.m. on reports of a car accident [...]
A man was fatally shot in San Juan Capistrano, and an investigation was underway Tuesday, authorities said. The shooting was reported at about 9:20 p.m. Monday in the 26000 block of Calle San Francisco, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. No arrests have been reported, according to the...
A fire damaged one unit of a single-story commercial building in the Sun Valley area Tuesday where firefighters found an apparent marijuana grow operation, authorities said. The fire was reported at 6:47 a.m. in the 8200 block of North San Fernando Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters...
An autopsy was pending into the reason a 53-year-old man died while hiking at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades, authorities said Monday. Jay Goldberg was a Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to 3077 Rustic Canyon Road at 11:39...
A pedestrian died Sunday evening after being struck by a vehicle on a Pomona street. The crash was reported at 8:28 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Towne Avenue, according to a Pomona Police Department press release. The man was found unresponsive in the street when officers arrived. Paramedics...
A man who died in a two-vehicle crash that critically injured two others near the Hansen Dam Recreation Area in Lake View Terrace was publicly identified Saturday. Andy Hernandez-Iraheta was 24 years old, according to the coroner’s office. His city of residence was not available. The head-on collision was...
At least one person was killed Monday morning in a multiple vehicle crash on the HOV connector road from the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway to the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway in Seal Beach. The crash was reported at 3:29 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Additional...
A 52-year-old man died Saturday when his speeding Tesla left the roadway in Encino and crashed into a tree. The driver was identified as Richard Mortiz of Van Nuys, according to the coroner’s office. The gray Tesla was moving at an “unsafe speed” westbound on Victory Boulevard east of...
Four people, including two children, were injured in a traffic crash Sunday in an unincorporated area of Orange County near the city of Orange. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 12:12 a.m. to the area of South Prospect Street and East La Veta Avenue, according to an Orange County Fire Authority dispatcher.
AZUSA, Calif. - A man was shot shortly after merging onto the freeway in the San Gabriel Valley late Monday morning, authorities said. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said the victim was shot while entering the Azusa on-ramp to the eastbound 210 Freeway around 11:30 p.m. Monday. The wounded...
Authorities Tuesday circulated security images of a person of interest being sought in connection with the killing of a man who was shot as he slept in his home in Palmdale. Dante Pickens-Horton, 32, was shot multiple times about 11:50 p.m. Friday in his residence in the 37300 block of Cedrela Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. No arrests were reported.
The mothers of a man and his girlfriend who were killed during a California Highway Patrol chase of an ex-convict in 2021 are suing the state for wrongful death, alleging the deaths could have been prevented had the driver of the CHP vehicle called for air support and abandoned the vehicle chase.
Brea police were assisted by Riverside County sheriff’s deputies as they arrested one of two burglary suspects this evening after a pursuit from Brea to Jurupa Valley. The events began around 6 p.m. at Lambert Road and Kramer Boulevard when neighbors called Brea police and told them two people were acting strangely, Brea police Lt. Chris Harvey told the Orange County Register.
