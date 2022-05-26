ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

An Addition Set Of Human Bones Found On Chautauqua County Farm

By News Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEWITTVILLE – An addition set of human bones were recovered in what is believed to be an unmarked gravesite on a Chautauqua County farm. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports contractors...

New York State Park Police update on incident at Whirlpool State Park

The following press release was submitted Sunday evening by the New York State Park Police:. On Sunday, May 29, 2022, at approximately 3:46 p.m. New York State Park Police responded to Whirlpool State Park, Gorge Rim Trail, for a report of a 14-year-old male, who scaled fencing, and intentionally fell into gorge. Park Police officers repelled into the gorge, with additional Park Officers and Niagara Falls Fire Department making their way via Whirlpool stairs. Unfortunately, upon contact with the individual, it was determined that he was deceased. Recovery was made by the New York State Park Police, Niagara Falls Fire Department and New York State Police Aviation.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Memorial Day Parade Returns To Dunkirk

DUNKIRK – A beloved springtime tradition returned to northern Chautauqua County Monday. The annual Memorial Day parade returned to the streets of Dunkirk to recognize the men and women who gave their lives to defend the nation. Central Avenue played host to the festivities, with the city hall being...
Authorities warn kayakers to avoid French Creek

On a day when many people would typically be out enjoying French Creek, authorities are warning kayakers to stay off the water. According to the Crawford County Scuba Team’s Facebook page, French Creek is nearly 100% impassable just south of the intersection of 6N and Route 19 near Mill Village due to trees in the […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Man In Stable Condition Following Northside Jamestown Shooting

JAMESTOWN – A 41-year-old man is in stable condition following a shooting on Jamestown’s northside on Tuesday. Jamestown Police responded to shots fired at 1211 Prendergast Avenue around 3:40 a.m. Officers report a man inside the home was shot in the abdomen. He was taken to UPMC Chautauqua...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Government
County
Chautauqua County, NY
City
Dewittville, NY
Cause Of Cherry Creek Feed Mill Fire Released

CHERRY CREEK – Fire investigators have determined what sparked a feed mill fire in Cherry Creek. Firefighters were dispatched around 2 a.m. Monday to a structure fire at Gier’s Feed Mill on Southside Ave in Cherry Creek. The fire department was able to quickly extinguish the blaze. The...
CHERRY CREEK, NY
Police Investigating McKean County Rape

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a report of a rape. Troopers at the Coudersport barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police were contacted on Friday by a Duke Center woman who reported a rape. An investigation determined that the incident appears to have taken place in McKean County. The investigation...
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
Fatal ATV Accident in Frewburg

A fatal ATV accident was reported in Frewsburg early this morning. At 01:35, Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported single ATV accident on Woodchuck Hill Rd in the Town of Carroll. 40-year-old Jeremiah J. Birt succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at...
FREWSBURG, NY
#Human Bones#Forensic Anthropology#The Bones#Country Ayre Farms#Mercyhurst College#The Alms House#County Farm
Irving Native Joins Jamestown Police Department

The Jamestown Police Department has a new officer on its force, and he is from the north county. The department announced this week on its Facebook page that it has hired Chance Gates, an Irving native. Gates graduated from Silver Creek Central School in 2014 and later attended Genesee Community College and St. John Fisher College, as well as the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Academy.
JAMESTOWN, NY
New York State Troopers Bust One Person In Underage Drinking Sting

Even though it was a holiday weekend, New York State Troopers were busy conducting an underage drinking sting in a Western New York County. The operation resulted in one store employee being arrested. On Saturday, May 28, 2022, Troopers executed an 'Underage Drinking Enforcement Initiative' in Cattaraugus County. Troopers tried to buy alcohol at 15 establishments, with one employee violating New York Alcoholic Beverage Control Law, Section 65- Prohibited sale to a person under the age of 21.
FRANKLINVILLE, NY
News Break
Politics
New York State Troopers Make Multiple DWI Arrests In WNY This Weekend

Troopers with the New York State Police made quite a few DWI arrests this holiday weekend in Western New York. Jordan Wright, 30, of Jamestown was arrested by Troopers for Driving While Intoxicated. On May 28th, 2022, Troopers found Wright's vehicle in a ditch on Route 60 in Fredonia. Wright allegedly failed field sobriety tests conducted by Troopers. She was taken to SP Fredonia and was given a chemical breath test, which was .10%. She is due in court in the town of Pomfret Court in June.
Firefighters quickly quell flames at Cherry Creek business

Firefighters from multiple departments quickly quelled a fire at Gier's Feed Mill on Southside Avenue in Cherry Creek early Monday morning. Cherry Creek firefighters received mutual aid from other departments and were able to concentrate the fire to a wall on the west side of the building according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Fire Investigation Team. Investigators were able to determine that the fire was caused by a drywall screw that had penetrated an electric line. A youth passing by the business observed the fire in its early stages and reported it around 2 am. There no injuries and fire investigators say the business is still operational.
CHERRY CREEK, NY
Pride Returns To Jamestown

JAMESTOWN – June is Pride Month, and the Jamestown community is gearing up to celebrate. Last year, organizers hosted the first ever Pride Festival in Jamestown with hundreds taking part, this year, they are poised to continue the newfound tradition next week. “Pride is a day where the entire...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Olean Man Arrested on Warrant

An Olean man was arrested on a warrant Friday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Dale R. Wagatha Jr., arraigning him in Ellicottville Town Court. He is due to appear in Little Valley Town Court at a later date.
OLEAN, NY
The War of 1812 Cemetery

The cars speeding down Aero Drive in Cheektowaga did not pay me nor my destination any heed. I took the first photograph and then wandered across the busy road. I had come to pay my respects to Nathanial Thayer, a fellow New Yorker. He was a man who did something for me that I cannot repay. I never knew him, nor ever would. He may have stood about five feet six inches tall, with brown hair and blue-grey eyes. In his early to mid twenties he met his fate and was buried in a cemetery that did not yet exist.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Kane Man Victim of Unemployment Scam

A Kane man has been a victim of the ongoing Unemployment Benefits scam. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the 54-year-old victim reported that a fraudulent unemployment claim had been opened in his name. The investigation is ongoing.
KANE, PA
Teen dies at Whilrpool Park in Niagara Falls

New York State Police say a 14-year-old has died at Whirlpool State Park on the Gorge Rim Trail in Niagara Falls. The accident happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Park police officers arrived at the gorge and dived in with additional officers making their way to the Whirlpool stairs. However,...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY

