Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Ponce and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-26 12:02:00 Expires: 2022-05-26 15:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 15:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon at 400 PM CDT. Target Area: St. Clair The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County. .Additional rainfall will cause the river level to begin rising on Thursday after it falls below flood stage briefly on Wednesday. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Osage River at Taberville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.5 feet, Water goes over SW 871 Road north of SW 400 due to backwater effects from Truman Lake. At 23.3 feet, The handicapped access to the Osage River launch area floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 24.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall briefly below flood stage Wednesday before rising back above flood stage late Thursday evening and continue rising to 25.0 feet early Sunday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Aitkin, Itasca, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Aitkin; Itasca; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Itasca County in north central Minnesota Northwestern Aitkin County in east central Minnesota Southwestern St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 636 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hill City, or 19 miles south of Grand Rapids, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Jacobson around 650 PM CDT. Swan River and Warba around 655 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Buffalo; Burnett; Chippewa; Douglas; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Trempealeau; Washburn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 295 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BUFFALO BURNETT CHIPPEWA DOUGLAS DUNN EAU CLAIRE PEPIN PIERCE POLK RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TREMPEALEAU WASHBURN
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI

