Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Ponce and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 15:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon at 400 PM CDT. Target Area: St. Clair The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County. .Additional rainfall will cause the river level to begin rising on Thursday after it falls below flood stage briefly on Wednesday. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Osage River at Taberville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.5 feet, Water goes over SW 871 Road north of SW 400 due to backwater effects from Truman Lake. At 23.3 feet, The handicapped access to the Osage River launch area floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 24.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall briefly below flood stage Wednesday before rising back above flood stage late Thursday evening and continue rising to 25.0 feet early Sunday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO