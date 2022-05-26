ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WATCH: Florida Pilot Who Passed Out Mid-Air Speaks Out For The First Time

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xQZcT_0frLlOTH00
Photo: CBS 12

We're hearing for the first time from the pilot of a small plane who became incoherent at about 10,000 feet.

One of Kenneth Allen's passengers was able to land the plane safely, despite not having any flight training.

Darren Harrison had the help of an air traffic controller who is also a flight attendant and talked him through bringing the plane down at Palm Beach International Airport.

But Allen says that he believes there was also some divine intervention involved.

"Just to know that God had a plan...I just made that same trip but I didn't have any passengers with me on the way back. So, if this would have happened on the way back the auto pilot would have taken me way out to the Gulf of Mexico and they would have found me in the Gulf of Mexico somewhere, after we ran out of fuel."

He gave several other examples as to why God had his hands on the entire process. That includes Allen surviving a tear in his aorta, which is often deadly.

He underwent a successful nine-hour surgery at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and left the hospital just six days later.

There were plenty of light hearted moments at the press conference as well, including when Allen first introduced himself by saying "When I say I'm glad to be here, I'm really glad to be here."

Several other people involved in the ordeal earlier this month were also at Thursday's event, including Russ Frank, who said he's "nationally known as the 'other' passenger."

Dr. Nishant Patel, who performed the surgery on Allen:

"Sometimes in medicine, we feel like bad things are happening to good people. And, when bad things do happen to good people we always make that comment, 'He or she was such a wonderful person it's such a shame,' and this time a good guy got what he deserves. He got a great operation, he got great care by our ICU staff, he had great friends and colleagues to land the plane, and the good guy won."

Also speaking were the air traffic controller, Robert Morgan, and the emergency room physician who first saw Allen at St. Mary's Medical Center after landing at PBIA. She was the one who discovered that the man was not suffering from a stroke, but something "much worse." Allen was quickly transferred to Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center for the surgery.

Harrison was not at the press conference, but has addressed the media previously. Both Frank and Morgan talked about how calm Harrison remained.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
musicfestnews.com

Dave Matthews Band Cancels Both West Palm Beach Shows Due to COVID

Dave Matthews Band Cancels Both West Palm Beach Shows Due to COVID. The Dave Matthews Band were scheduled to perform on consecutive nights starting on Saturday (5/28) and Sunday (5/29) night in West Palm Beach. They have announced the cancellation of both of the South Florida shows at iThink Financial Amphitheater. The statement posted on the bands official website reads:
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

23-year-old woman killed after falling from 13th floor of building at West Palm Beach construction site

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – A woman was killed after falling from a building at a construction site in West Palm Beach. Police say the 23-year-old woman from Allapattah fell from the 13th floor. Officials say she fell onto the second floor and died at the scene. Investigators believe she was installing flooring in the unit before she fell, but it’s still unclear why. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has joined the investigation into her death.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Bicyclist killed in Pompano Beach crash

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash on Friday afternoon in Pompano Beach, leaving one bicyclist dead. Deputies responded along with Pompano Beach Fire Rescue where a male bicyclist was pronounced dead on the scene in the area of 500 Southwest 12th Avenue in Pompano Beach.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
CBS Miami

Man faces several charges including pointing laser at BSO aviation unit

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An 18-year-old Coral Springs man has been arrested after being accused of using blue lights in his vehicle, fleeing and eluding and pointing a laser light at a pilot. Fort Lauderdale police said that at approximately 11:58 p.m. on Friday night, they were notified by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit of a vehicle using red and blue flashing lights. Authorities said the vehicle appeared to be involved in a car show in the area of the 900 block of West Commercial Blvd. Investigators said the vehicle was observed using the red and blue lights unlawfully to stop traffic for the car show. “The BSO Aviation Unit then noticed a green laser being pointed in their direction from the driver’s side of the vehicle,” authorities said. Police said the Aviation Unit followed the vehicle until FLPD, along with units from Wilton Manors PD, located it in the 2000 block of North Federal Highway. Three juvenile passengers were released to their parents and the driver, who was identified as Alex Singleton was arrested.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Memorial Day events in our area

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There are events taking place across South Florida on Memorial Day. In Wellington, a parade kicks off at Village Hall at 8:30 a.m. In Boca Raton, there's a service at Veterans Memorial Park beginning at 9:30 a.m. In Vero Beach, there is a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cw34.com

Actor Ray Liotta's connection to Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Actor Ray Liotta died Thursday while filming a movie in the Dominican Republic. He was 67-years-old and leaves behind a daughter and fiance. The actor had a connection with Palm Beach County. He narrated the film called, "Discover the Palm Beaches, the Perfect...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Brightline land purchase could indicate future Cocoa station down the tracks

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — For those hoping that future Brightline trains won’t just wiz on through Brevard County in between Orlando and West Palm Beach, the company is making multimillion dollar moves on the Space Coast. Records from the Brevard County Property Appraiser show the passenger train company...
COCOA, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy