WATCH: Florida Pilot Who Passed Out Mid-Air Speaks Out For The First Time

Photo: CBS 12

We're hearing for the first time from the pilot of a small plane who became incoherent at about 10,000 feet.

One of Kenneth Allen's passengers was able to land the plane safely, despite not having any flight training.

Darren Harrison had the help of an air traffic controller who is also a flight attendant and talked him through bringing the plane down at Palm Beach International Airport.

But Allen says that he believes there was also some divine intervention involved.

"Just to know that God had a plan...I just made that same trip but I didn't have any passengers with me on the way back. So, if this would have happened on the way back the auto pilot would have taken me way out to the Gulf of Mexico and they would have found me in the Gulf of Mexico somewhere, after we ran out of fuel."

He gave several other examples as to why God had his hands on the entire process. That includes Allen surviving a tear in his aorta, which is often deadly.

He underwent a successful nine-hour surgery at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and left the hospital just six days later.

There were plenty of light hearted moments at the press conference as well, including when Allen first introduced himself by saying "When I say I'm glad to be here, I'm really glad to be here."

Several other people involved in the ordeal earlier this month were also at Thursday's event, including Russ Frank, who said he's "nationally known as the 'other' passenger."

Dr. Nishant Patel, who performed the surgery on Allen:

"Sometimes in medicine, we feel like bad things are happening to good people. And, when bad things do happen to good people we always make that comment, 'He or she was such a wonderful person it's such a shame,' and this time a good guy got what he deserves. He got a great operation, he got great care by our ICU staff, he had great friends and colleagues to land the plane, and the good guy won."

Also speaking were the air traffic controller, Robert Morgan, and the emergency room physician who first saw Allen at St. Mary's Medical Center after landing at PBIA. She was the one who discovered that the man was not suffering from a stroke, but something "much worse." Allen was quickly transferred to Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center for the surgery.

Harrison was not at the press conference, but has addressed the media previously. Both Frank and Morgan talked about how calm Harrison remained.