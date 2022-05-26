ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

Roderick Robinson II, California's No. 1 running back, commits to UCLA Bruins

By Andrew Nemec
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3seowx_0frLl8Qu00

The UCLA Bruins haven't finished with a top-30 nationally-ranked recruiting class since 2018.

But that may change this year.

Amid rumblings that Chip Kelly and his coaching staff have begun to turn the tide on the recruiting trail, particularly in the home state, UCLA picked up a big-time commitment Thursday morning.

On CBSSports HQ, Lincoln High School star Roderick Robinson II, the No. 1 running back in the state of California, announced his commitment to UCLA over Auburn, Georgia, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others.

Admittedly, Robinson II committed to UCLA several days ago - and it led to quite a reaction from Kelly.

"I took a couple of days to relax, settle down after my official visit. I had the same feeling so I called coach (DeShaun) Foster," Robinson II explained. "He immediately told me he was going to get me on the phone with coach Kelly. He was screaming. He told me that he was ready to get to work. They made me feel like a priority, so that meant a lot to me."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VxOrV_0frLl8Qu00

Robinson II is rated a four-star prospect as the nation's No. 16 running back .

For the 6-foot-1, 230-pound bruising running back there were a lot of reasons to choose UCLA.

'I just feel like the culture there is changing," Robinson II said. "Chip Kelly has gotten settled in. I feel like the team is determined to compete for a Rose Bowl."

Robinson II said he feels the recruiting momentum is turning in the class of 2023 in the state of California.

"It's a great place to be," he said. "Playing under a head coach who has been to the top and to be developed by him is something guys should think about. Being able to compete every year and get a high-level education is something a lot of athletes are looking at."

In terms of on-field success, Robinson II is eager to be plugged into Kelly's star-making system for running backs.

"That appeals to me a lot, actually," he said. "Coach Kelly pulled me in for our meeting and told me he loves running the ball. You can't win football games if you're not establishing the run. He told me that, straight-up. To hear I could be his next great back that he produces, that means a lot to me. Because I already know the type of backs he's put into the NFL and the type of backs he works with. I feel like I fit that role great. Why not be the next great (Chip Kelly) running back?"

UCLA's big recruiting week may not be over.

Mater Dei Catholic four-star defensive prospect Tre Edwards, the nation's No. 6 inside linebacker, is set to announce his commitment Friday.

The Bruins are the presumed favorite .

After four consecutive classes outside the top-30 nationally, UCLA is making a push to become a recruiting power in the Pac-12 again.

The latest domino to fall? Robinson II.

Junior season highlights

Person
Chip Kelly
The 562

Jordan’s Jordan Washington Shines at CIF State Track & Field Finals

The562’s coverage of track and field is sponsored by Bryson Financial. The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. Jordan High sophomore Jordan Washington just wrapped up one of the most memorable two-sport seasons a Long Beach athlete has had in years, and one of the best years by a Panther in more than two decades. Washington finished second in the 100 and fourth in the 200 at Saturday’s CIF State Finals. His teammate Darryl Stevens finished sixth in the 300 hurdles, meaning that Jordan earned 16 points in the boys’ team standings, more than Wilson or Poly.
LONG BEACH, CA
