Court documents: Suspect leaves note on Sioux City store about stolen trailer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested after he allegedly stole a trailer and left a note at the location the property was stolen from.

According to the complaint documents filed by law enforcement, Timothy Bailey, 42, of Sioux City, was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly used his truck to steal a 2016 enclosed trailer valued at $8,000 that was parked in the parking lot of a store on May 15.

The trailer was specified that contained furniture valued at $3,000 and was intended to be sold by the owner, according to the documents. Bailey allegedly painted the trailer to alter its appearance. Although he painted it, Bailey claimed he took the trailer because he “needed” it.

The documents stated a week after the theft, Bailey left a note on the door of the store where he stole the trailer. The note contained the location where the trailer could be found. Law enforcement was able to locate the furniture at his residence.

Bailey was charged with first-degree theft and booked into the Woodbury County Jail.

