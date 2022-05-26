ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court documents: Suspect leaves note on Sioux City store about stolen trailer

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E7JCK_0frLkjv300

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested after he allegedly stole a trailer and left a note at the location the property was stolen from.

According to the complaint documents filed by law enforcement, Timothy Bailey, 42, of Sioux City, was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly used his truck to steal a 2016 enclosed trailer valued at $8,000 that was parked in the parking lot of a store on May 15.

Two Sioux County men arrested after assault investigation

The trailer was specified that contained furniture valued at $3,000 and was intended to be sold by the owner, according to the documents. Bailey allegedly painted the trailer to alter its appearance. Although he painted it, Bailey claimed he took the trailer because he “needed” it.

The documents stated a week after the theft, Bailey left a note on the door of the store where he stole the trailer. The note contained the location where the trailer could be found. Law enforcement was able to locate the furniture at his residence.

Bailey was charged with first-degree theft and booked into the Woodbury County Jail.

Related
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City woman sentenced to prison for writing bad checks

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman who bought cars and other items by writing checks from closed bank accounts was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison. Gina Giese, 37, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of second-degree theft and one count of first-degree theft. Two other charges of theft and one count of commission of a specified unlawful activity were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Radio Iowa

NW Iowa teen dies in rollover of overloaded UTV

A 19-year-old Sioux City woman died in a UTV crash early Monday in rural Plymouth County. The Iowa State Patrol says Zoey Rene Cason was driving a utility terrain vehicle down a hill on private property at 12:20 a.m. Investigators say Cason braked and turned to avoid hitting a fence...
1380kcim.com

Storm Lake Man Accused Of Felony Criminal Mischief And Vehicle Burglary Arrested Friday

A Storm Lake man wanted on outstanding warrants for damaging a vehicle during a destructive fit faces multiple felony charges in Buena Vista County District Court. The charges stem from an incident on May 21 in the 600 block of W. 9th Street in Storm Lake. The Storm Lake Police Department was dispatched in response to a report of an out-of-control male intentionally damaging a vehicle at the scene. The subject, later identified as 19-year-old Jafet Almendarez, had fled the scene when law enforcement arrived. Authorities obtained a search warrant for Almendarez’s home and recovered items that had been stolen from the damaged vehicle. Almendarez was taken into custody Friday on outstanding warrants for second-degree criminal mischief and assault while participating in a felony, class D felonies, and third-degree burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was booked in the Buena Vista County jail and released after posting a $12,000 bond. Charges against Almendarez are also pending in Buena Vista County District Court stemming from a March incident in which authorities allege he fled from a traffic stop at a high rate of speed while intoxicated.
kscj.com

A-T-V ROLLOVER CLAIMS SIOUX CITY WOMAN’S LIFE

A 19 YEAR OLD SIOUX CITY WOMAN HAS DIED IN AN A-T-V CRASH EARLY THIS (MONDAY) MORNING IN RURAL PLYMOUTH COUNTY. THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS ZOEY RENE CASON WAS DRIVING AN ATV DOWN A HILL ON PRIVATE PROPERTY AT 12:20 A.M. INVESTIGATORS SAY CASON BRAKED AND TURNED TO AVOID...
SIOUX CITY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Domestic Dispute Leads to Two Arrests

A domestic issue at a Storm Lake residence recently led to multiple arrests. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, an officer on patrol observed several individuals arguing outside an apartment building at 708 Michigan Street around 3:45 this past Thursday afternoon. Police determined one of the individuals involved in the argument was in possession of marijuana. 30-year-old Thelma Edward of Storm Lake was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana, a serious misdemeanor. She was transported to the Buena Vista County Jail and booked on a one-thousand dollar bond.
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Crash Claims on Life

(Pottawattamie County) One person died, and another suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Pottawattamie County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 10:54 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 33- mile marker. The driver, 66-year-old Andrea J. Barge of Oshkosh, Nebraska, was injured in the accident. Authorities say 72-year-old Delbert Barge, of North Platte, Nebraska, a passenger died at the scene.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Marquetta Henderson, 37, South Sioux City, second-degree fraudulent practices; sentenced May 25, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Jonathan Antonio Chable, 27, Sioux City, eluding (habitual offender enhancement), second-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement), probation violation; sentenced May 26, probation revoked, 15 years prison. Gerald Lee Dickes Jr., 37, Sioux...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

North Platte man killed in 2 vehicle crash near Shelby

(Shelby) -- A North Platte man was killed and another was injured in a two vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County Sunday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says a 2004 Toyota 4Runner pulling a camper driven by 66-year-old Andrea J Barge of Oshkosh, Nebraska and a 2015 Ford F350 pulling a camper driven by 31-year-old Benjamin J Miller of Lennox, South Dakota were traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 just west of Shelby around 10:54 a.m. Authorities say Barge's vehicle lost control and struck Miller's vehicle -- which traveled into the south ditch where it came to rest. Meanwhile, Barge's vehicle spun and came to rest on its driver's side partially in the right lane and south shoulder facing southwest.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

First responders rescue person from bottom of Omaha city pool Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. — A person was pulled from the bottom of an Omaha city swimming pool and rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition, Omaha police said. Police responded to Hitchcock Park Swimming Pool near 45th and P streets around 11:20 p.m. Sunday. According to a police report, the caller said his friend was at the bottom of the pool. Officers said they found several teens inside the pool area, and someone was at the bottom.
OMAHA, NE
kelo.com

Rescue in Canton something to quack about

CANTON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some passersby became rescuers in Canton this afternoon. The Canton Police Department said on their Facebook page, baby ducks in the storm drains at 5th and Dakota. Eleven ducklings were pulled from the storm drain and sent off to a safer place to swim.
CANTON, SD
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

