ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Lack of clarity over £400 energy discount without Stormont Executive – Murphy

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HxPTB_0frLkTkJ00

Concerns have been raised about what the lack of a power-sharing Executive in Northern Ireland means for the £400 discount on energy bills announced by the Treasury.

The discount, announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak as part of a range of measures to tackle the spiralling cost of living, is intended to be UK-wide.

But the Sinn Fein Stormont Finance Minister on Thursday said that the lack of an Executive in Northern Ireland will pose challenges for introducing the discount for households in the region.

Conor Murphy said the Treasury is exploring how equivalent support can be provided to people in Northern Ireland despite the lack of a devolved administration.

In a statement, he said he had spoken to the Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke on Thursday.

“I have committed to working with him to ensure the Energy Bills Support Scheme will deliver equivalent support to people here given the absence of an Executive.

“Our citizens need support now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Ici6_0frLkTkJ00
DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley defended his party’s decision not to enter the Executive (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Archive)

Sinn Fein, backed by other parties in Northern Ireland, has urged the DUP to end its refusal to return to powersharing until issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol are resolved.

Mr Murphy welcomed the cost-of-living package announced by the Chancellor.

However, he also said that it does not go far enough to meet the needs of struggling households.

“I am glad the British Government has at long last intervened to provide support to citizens.

“For some time I have been calling on the Chancellor to impose a windfall tax to ensure that the most vulnerable in society are supported through this cost-of-living crisis.

“It is welcome news that support will be directly provided to many low-income households on benefits, pensioners and individuals receiving disability benefits.

“However, it is disappointing that the Chancellor has offered no assistance for businesses which are also facing increased costs including extra fuel and energy costs coupled with additional National Insurance contributions.

“At a time when households and businesses are facing spiralling fuel and energy costs, today’s statement fails to reduce VAT on energy bills – this would have helped many others in society.”

Mr Murphy said that politicians in Northern Ireland are now unable to spend over £430 million due to the absence of powersharing.

“The additional £14 million funding we will receive from the Household Support Fund cannot be allocated in the absence of an Executive.

“This now means there is a total of £435 million which cannot be allocated to help families, workers and businesses with the cost of living and to support public services, particularly our health service.”

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley acknowledged to BBC Radio Ulster that there was no indication yet of how the £400 discount on energy bills will be spent in Northern Ireland.

But he also defended his party’s position: “Equally, the Treasury is not sure how it can work in relation to the ties with the protocol.

“These issues have to be addressed. There is no reason why it cannot be addressed if there is collective will. The Government understands our concerns in relation to the protocol, as do our voters.

“We want to get down to business, we want to see devolved government operational but it must be on a sustainable, long-term footing.

“A sticking plaster will not suffice in relation to this issue.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

All bodies recovered from Nepal plane crash

Rescuers have recovered all 22 bodies from the site where a plane crashed on a mountainside in Nepal. All the bodies were flown to Kathmandu and taken to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital where doctors are performing post-mortem examinations, Tara Air said in a statement. The bodies will be handed...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

EU leaders agree on partial embargo on Russian oil

European Union leaders reached a compromise on Monday to impose a partial oil embargo on Russia at a summit focused on helping Ukraine with a long-delayed package of sanctions that was blocked by Hungary. The watered-down embargo covers only Russian oil brought in by sea, allowing a temporary exemption for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Conor Murphy
newschain

The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations day by day

As the nation gears up to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, here is how the festivities will unfold as the UK pays tribute to its longest-reigning monarch. The official programme begins with the Trooping the Colour military spectacle. More than 1,500 officers and soldiers and 350 horses from the...
WORLD
newschain

PA Sport Trivia (30/05/2022)

Phil Brown (soccer) – Former Hull and Hyderabad manager who left Barrow at the end of the season, born 1959. Ian Austin (cricket) – former Lancashire and England all-rounder, born 1966. Thomas Hassler (football) – former Germany footballer, born 1966. Paul Grayson (rugby union) – former England...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stormont Executive#Treasury#The British Government
newschain

Third Metropolitan Police child strip-search case under scrutiny

The police watchdog has confirmed it is investigating the strip-search of another child by the Metropolitan Police, after two other controversial cases. Two teenage girls, known as Child Q and Olivia, were strip-searched by officers while they were menstruating. Acting Commissioner Sir Stephen House told the London Assembly Police and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Five memorable Lester Piggott rides

Lester Piggott’s great rides in an amazing career spanning more than six decades are far too numerous to mention. Here, though, are five of the best:. Sir Ivor had won the 2000 Guineas brilliantly and started odds-on for the Derby, despite doubts about his stamina. But a furlong out he looked beaten. Sandy Barclay on Connaught had poached a five-length lead early in the straight, and at the distance was still four lengths clear. Piggott, however, knew that his horse had phenomenal acceleration – and when he decided the time had come, he eased Sir Ivor out and asked him to go. Sir Ivor hung fire momentarily, but then simply took off, whooshing past Connaught so fast that at the winning post Piggott was easing up.
SPORTS
newschain

Eydon team opt for Derby date at Epsom

Eydon is set to take his chance in Saturday’s Cazoo Derby at Epsom rather than tackle the French equivalent on Sunday. The Roger Varian-trained colt will switch up to 12 furlongs for the first time in the Classic having been beaten just over four lengths by Coroebus when fourth in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket last month.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
newschain

Inter Milan explore options on possible loan deal for Romelu Lukaku

Inter Milan are exploring the options on a possible loan deal to take Romelu Lukaku back to the Serie A club, the PA news agency understands. Inter chiefs are understood to have met with lawyers in a bid to formulate a proposal for Chelsea striker Lukaku’s potential return to the club.
newschain

Craig Gordon insists Scotland’s focus will stay on football against Ukraine

Craig Gordon insists Scotland will remain focused on football while the glare of the world is on their game against war-torn Ukraine on Wednesday night. Russia’s invasion in February – which caused the original World Cup play-off semi-final at Hampden Park to be pushed back from March – has elicited widespread sympathy for Ukraine.
SOCCER
newschain

Martyn and Freddie Meade to take out joint licence

Martyn Meade is set to begin a new era of his training career as he intends to operate under a joint licence with his son Freddie. Freddie has been his father’s assistant since 2014, working from the family’s Manton Park base, a facility that has been extensively renovated and now has the capacity to house 100 horses.
ANIMALS
newschain

Fellowes looking to Grand Alliance to extend winning feeling at Epsom

Fresh from cheering on his beloved Nottingham Forest to promotion in the Championship play-off final, Charlie Fellowes is hoping for another successful weekend when he saddles his first ever runner in the Cazoo Derby in Grand Alliance. The three-year-old is owned by Paul and Susan Roy, whose colours have been...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy