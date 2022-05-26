14 Cozy Essentials You Need From Parachute's Memorial Day Sale

LoveShackFancy's known for its timeless, hand-painted prints that define its clothing. Its designs are elegant and beautiful, which is why us POPSUGAR editors often turn to it for summer weddings and our spring wardrobes. It's a well-trusted staple in the fashion world, and as of today, the brand is expanding to home decor. That's right — LoveShackFancy has released a home collection that's filled with seasonal wallpaper, luxurious bedding and bath products, tabletop decor, nightgowns, beach towels, and vibrant pool floats. The line comes in romantic hues of white, pink, and elegant blue for a collection that will give your home a bright and welcoming feel right in time for summer.
