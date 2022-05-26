ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Subject barricaded in home in New Orleans East; SWAT on scene

By Mykal Vincent
fox8live.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A SWAT team has been dispatched to a home in New...

www.fox8live.com

fox8live.com

Uptown business leaving NOLA after recent area violent crime

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Due to the rise in crime in New Orleans, a local business owner decided to move her business out of Orleans Parish. Kim Martin, the owner of Textures Warehouse, captured surveillance video of a carjacking on Saturday, May 28. Just steps away from the front door of her old warehouse on Ninth St. near Tchoupitoulas St.
WWL-AMFM

Woman shot in Gentilly, NOPD investigates

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 6000 block of Franklin Avenue. “According to investigators, initial reports show that a woman sustained a gunshot wound to her body. EMS transported the victim to a local
WDSU

NOPD: Woman hurt in overnight shooting

NEW ORLEANS — A woman is recovering after a shooting in the Gentilly area, according to New Orleans Police. Officers say she was shot on Franklin Avenue Tuesday morning around 1. She was taken to a hospital and there is no word on her condition. Officers are backtracking to see what led up to this.
fox8live.com

Man dies Sunday night after being found shot in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 40-year-old man found shot in New Orleans East early Sunday evening (May 29) has died from his injuries, New Orleans police said. The victim, whose age identity has not been disclosed, was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound shortly before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and the south Interstate 10 Service Road, the NOPD said.
fox8live.com

Man shot and killed at I-10 Service road on Crowder Blvd.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed on Crowder Blvd. at the I-10 Service road Sunday evening according to NOPD. Officers responded to the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his body. The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
WWL-TV

Harahan Walmart closed after fire inside store

NEW ORLEANS — The Walmart store in Harahan is closed for the time being after what is being called a suspicious fire broke out in the clothing area Monday. A Jefferson Parish spokeswoman says the fire started in the store on Jefferson Highway, around 9:45, Monday night. The parish...
fox8live.com

VIDEO: 62-year-old woman carjacked at gunpoint in Uptown

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The holiday weekend is proving to be a busy one for NOPD. Saturday afternoon, a 62-year-old woman was carjacked in Uptown at gunpoint. It was caught on camera and neighbors say it comes as a shock. The incident happened in the 400 block of Ninth Street,...
an17.com

One arrested, one sought after shots fired on South Cypress in Hammond

May 27, 2022, City of Hammond, LA – On May 21, 2022, the Hammond Police Department responded to the 700 block of South Cypress Street in reference to a report of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, it was determined the shooting occurred at a residence in that...
fox8live.com

Man shot shot Saturday afternoon in Seventh Ward, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was hospitalized after being shot Saturday afternoon in the Seventh Ward, New Orleans police said. The male victim’s identity, age and condition were not disclosed. But the NOPD said he was found about 12:30 p.m., sprawled on a ramp connecting Elysian Fields Avenue to Interstate 10. The man appeared to have collapsed on the ramp, where he fled on foot either before or after being shot multiple times.
