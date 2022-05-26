Subject barricaded in home in New Orleans East; SWAT on scene

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Due to the rise in crime in New Orleans, a local business owner decided to move her business out of Orleans Parish. Kim Martin, the owner of Textures Warehouse, captured surveillance video of a carjacking on Saturday, May 28. Just steps away from the front door of her old warehouse on Ninth St. near Tchoupitoulas St.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An elderly woman was fatally shot and two men wounded Tuesday (May 31) when an argument escalated into gunfire in a Xavier University parking lot after a graduation ceremony for Morris Jeff High School, New Orleans police said. The age and identity of the slain woman...
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 6000 block of Franklin Avenue.
“According to investigators, initial reports show that a woman sustained a gunshot wound to her body. EMS transported the victim to a local
NOPD was called to the intersection South I-10 Service Road at Crowder Boulevard at 6 p.m., on a call to investigate the incident and upon arrival they said a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his body.
NEW ORLEANS — A woman is recovering after a shooting in the Gentilly area, according to New Orleans Police. Officers say she was shot on Franklin Avenue Tuesday morning around 1. She was taken to a hospital and there is no word on her condition. Officers are backtracking to see what led up to this.
In addition to the man who was shot and killed Sunday, four other violent crimes were reported to New Orleans police overnight. The following information was released in the daily crime report Monday by the New Orleans Police Department:. Man carjacked at knifepoint in Desire area. Police were called at...
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 40-year-old man found shot in New Orleans East early Sunday evening (May 29) has died from his injuries, New Orleans police said. The victim, whose age identity has not been disclosed, was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound shortly before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and the south Interstate 10 Service Road, the NOPD said.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed on Crowder Blvd. at the I-10 Service road Sunday evening according to NOPD. Officers responded to the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his body. The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
NEW ORLEANS — The Walmart store in Harahan is closed for the time being after what is being called a suspicious fire broke out in the clothing area Monday. A Jefferson Parish spokeswoman says the fire started in the store on Jefferson Highway, around 9:45, Monday night. The parish...
A woman was killed and two others were injured after gunfire broke out Tuesday following the Morris Jeff Community School graduation on the Xavier University campus, New Orleans police said. The bloodshed comes just two weeks after four people were injured in an eerily similar shooting outside of the commencement...
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The holiday weekend is proving to be a busy one for NOPD. Saturday afternoon, a 62-year-old woman was carjacked in Uptown at gunpoint. It was caught on camera and neighbors say it comes as a shock. The incident happened in the 400 block of Ninth Street,...
2 women injured after a fiery crash in New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)Nationwide Report. On Sunday morning, two women suffered serious injuries following a fiery crash in New Orleans. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle collision took place on Chef and Chantilly Dr. at approximately 8:00 a.m. [...]
May 27, 2022, City of Hammond, LA – On May 21, 2022, the Hammond Police Department responded to the 700 block of South Cypress Street in reference to a report of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, it was determined the shooting occurred at a residence in that...
NOPD is investigating after a 20-year-old man says he shot two car burglars, one of them a teenager. An initial police report says the suspects shot first. According to the report, the vehicle owner says he “observed his vehicle being burglarized…
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot Friday night (May 27) near two Uptown New Orleans schools on Nashville Avenue. But more than 13 hours later, New Orleans police still are investigating why and whether anyone should be arrested. The confusion began shortly after 9 p.m., when a person...
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was hospitalized after being shot Saturday afternoon in the Seventh Ward, New Orleans police said. The male victim’s identity, age and condition were not disclosed. But the NOPD said he was found about 12:30 p.m., sprawled on a ramp connecting Elysian Fields Avenue to Interstate 10. The man appeared to have collapsed on the ramp, where he fled on foot either before or after being shot multiple times.
Comments / 0