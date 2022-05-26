ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial Day Remembering Together Ceremony is May 29

The 2022 Memorial Day Remembering Together Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St., in Union Grove. The Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery (SWVMC) serves as a final resting spot for ​veterans, spouses and dependents, and creates a lasting memorial to their achievements and sacrifices. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Memorial Day Remembering Together participants:

  • American Legion Post 171
  • AMVETS Post 911 & Auxiliary
  • Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts of America, Students and Volunteers
  • Commemorative Air Force
  • Kansasville Fire & Rescue
  • Memorial Day Program Planning Committee
  • Milwaukee American Legion Band
  • Piggly Wiggly of Union Grove
  • Zeigler Subaru of Kenosha
  • Racine County Sheriff’s Department
  • Representatives of the U.S. Armed Forces
  • Subway of Union Grove
  • Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 767
  • Wisconsin Independent Pipers
  • Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin
  • Marine Corps League Post 346
  • All-Star Rental
  • Pat’s Services, Inc.
  • Journey Disaster Response Team
  • Racine Area Veterans, Inc. (RAVI)
  • Fox Services, LLC
  • Harris Golf Cars
  • Scales Pro Audio

Volunteers Needed

Prior to the event, the cemetery is looking for volunteers to place flags on graves. The “Flags In” date is set for May 28 at 7:30 a.m. with a kickoff at 8 a.m. at the cemetery’s main administration building, 21731 Spring St., in Union Grove. “Flags In” is expected to wrap up around 9:30 a.m.

If you are interested in volunteering, please note that flag pokers are limited. Bring your own tools if able. Have questions? Email marina.johnstone@dva.wisconsin.gov or call the main office at 262-878-5660.

Memorial Day Weekend in Racine County

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a great celebrations section to keep you updated on community-wide events and other festivities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

