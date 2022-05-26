ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Marshall County: All results from the May 24 primary election

By Josh Rayburn
WAAY-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarshall County voters turned out Tuesday to cast ballots in...

www.waaytv.com

wvtm13.com

Ballot problem in Etowah County legislative race

GADSDEN, Ala. — The chairman of the Alabama Republican Party says party officials are “incredibly upset” about a mix-up in Etowah County that might have caused some primary voters to get ballots for the wrong legislative district. Secretary of State John Merrill and Etowah County Probate Judge...
WAAY-TV

Power restored across Franklin County

Power is now restored to customers in Franklin County after an outage that lasted nearly two hours. Phone lines were down at Russellville Police Department. The police chief said the outage had to do with the Tennessee Valley Authority. If you are still dealing with issues with your power, contact...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
apr.org

Alabama election officials investigating voting mix-up in two Republican-only State House races

The chairman of the Alabama Republican Party says party officials are “incredibly upset” about a mix-up in Etowah County. The confusion might have caused some primary voters to get ballots for the wrong legislative district. Secretary of State John Merrill and Etowah County Probate Judge Scott Hassell say the problem affected House of Representatives Districts 28 and 29. They say they learned on the day of the Primary election that a problem of some voters being listed in the wrong district had not been corrected since it was discovered in late April. The officials say they don't know how many voters were affected. Merrill and Judge Hassell sent out a joint statement on the problem, which says it was up to boards of registrars in each county to assign voters to the correct districts after the Legislature approved new districts last year. They state the Etowah County Board of Registrars received the data and maps on the new districts in November of last year. In the State House District 28 race, former legislator Mack Butler got just over two hundred more votes than the incumbent Gil Isbell. In District 29, Republican Mark Gidley received eighty two more votes than his opponent Jamie Grant in that open seat race.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

J.D. Hess Reflects on the Full Circle of His Role as Commissioner

Calhoun County, AL - The Calhoun Journal had the opportunity to sit down with J.D. Hess at the McClellan Horse Trails. The horse trails are a project that he is very involved in and is something he is deeply proud to leave as a legacy for Calhoun County. Talking to Commissioner Hess is never difficult, but those who have had the opportunity to really see him in an outdoor environment know that he is truly inspired surrounded by nature and seeing the residents and visitors of Calhoun County enjoying the trails. It really was a fitting location for a conversation about his role as commissioner. As most know Commissioner Hess will be ending his role as commissioner after 28 years of service. We wanted to sit down with him and discuss his motivations for running originally, his experience as commissioner, and his plans for the future.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County Commission on Aging does it all for Cullman seniors

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Cullman County Commission on Aging is on a mission to enhance and improve the lives of the senior population throughout the county. As the overseer of the county’s seven full-time senior centers, the commission offers many avenues of assistance to promote well-being of Cullman’s elder citizens. The commission is responsible for providing hot meals five days a week to its full-time centers in Colony, Crane Hill, Cullman, Fairview, Hanceville, Holly Pond and West Point. Served Mondays-Fridays, the meals are available to seniors for free of charge although donations are accepted to offset the costs. Meals are also delivered...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Franklin County Times

Attorney opens new practice in downtown Russellville

John V. Martine, attorney at law, opens a new law practice in Russellville, offering services in Spanish and English. Attending the ribbon cutting were Chase Sparks of Russellville Florist, Shelley Ozbirn of the Franklin County Times, Blaze Bishop of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, Sommer Morris of the Franklin County Times, Cassie Medley, executive director of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, Father Vincent Bresowar of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Matt Uptain of G&G Steel and Laura Horton of Alfa.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
alreporter.com

In Alabama House, Senate, nine incumbents lose

Several incumbents in the Alabama House and Senate had a bad night Tuesday, with nine losing to primary challengers and several others bound for runoffs. In the state Senate, nine incumbents had primary challengers and one, Sen. Tom Whatley, R-Auburn, was down by four votes to primary opponent Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey, who had 50.1 percent of the votes as of Wednesday morning’s unofficial results.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Your Week in Review for May 22, 2022

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a call Sunday morning just before 10:00 a.m. about a man believed to be suicidal in a house on Depot Street. Read more here. A Cullman County woman is dead after being attacked by dogs early Sunday morning. Read more here. TUESDAY, MAY 24.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
apr.org

Alabama inmate recaptured after national manhunt may seek new location for trial

A lawyer for Alabama inmate Casey White says he’s receiving death threats for representing him. Attorney Mark McDaniel says he plans to seek a change of venue for the inmate’s upcoming trial. He adds that the threatening phone calls don’t make any difference and it's his duty to give White the best defense he can. The inmate was the subject of a national manhunt after escaping with the help of a jail official. Casey White and Lauderdale County’s Assistant Jail Director Vicky White disappeared from the local detention facility last month, sparking a manhunt. The two were captured in Evansville, Indiana after crashing their vehicle during a chase with U.S. Marshals. Officials say Vicky White died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The jail official reportedly sold her house to bankroll their escape plan. Lawmen also say the two were armed with an AR-15 rifle and handguns, and were prepared for shootout with officers.
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Attorney General Remember Fallen Officer

On Thursday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a very special guest to the department – Attorney General Steve Marshall. Marshall stopped by and spent time with family members – and former co-workers – of Lt. Jeffrey Bain, who passed away in January of last year (2021) from complications of COVID-19.
WAAY-TV

Memorial Day events across North Alabama

There are multiple ways you can pay your respects and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice this Memorial Day. In Huntsville, there will be a Memorial Day Service at 9:00 a.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery. Tut Fann Veteran Home in Huntsville will host their own service at 10:00 a.m.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, May 28th

Devan Hill, age 30 of Centre – Theft of Property 4th Degree;. Michael Russell, age 56 of Centre – Court Order;. Gerry Parker, age 43 of Cedar Bluff – Court Order and Bondsman off Bond/Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance;. and. Molly Stephens, age 45 of Attalla –...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL

