ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Hatsune Miku Project Diva MegaMix just landed on Steam and you should all play it immediately

By Mollie Taylor
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 5 days ago

One of the greatest rhythm game series of all time just made its debut on PC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dlerN_0frLix6P00
(Image credit: Sega)

The Hatsune Miku Project Diva series has finally made its debut on PC, with Sega dropping MegaMix+ out of absolutely nowhere.

Project Diva contains some of the greatest rhythm games I've ever had the pleasure of playing, and one of the main reasons my PlayStation consoles still get any love. It made its way onto Switch last year in the form of MegaMix, which appears to be the version PC users are getting, along with a sprinkle of PlayStation 4's Future Tone visuals.

The base game comes with over 170 songs. There should be the fan favourites like Alien Alien, World is Mine and Senbonzakura along with my personal favourites Sadistic Music Factory and This is the Happiness and Peace of Mind Committee. You can also pick up the DLC for an extra 72 songs, though it's nearly as expensive as the main game. You can also switch up the graphics, with the choice to choose from either MegaMix's anime visuals or Future Tone's more realistic vibes.

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ debuts on PC, available NOW on Steam! 🎤 170+ Songs👗 400+ Costumes✨ Two Visual Styles🖌 Custom Playlists & T-shirt Editor🖼️ Steam Trading Cards🎵 Get the Extra Song Pack DLC for 72 More Songs#ProjectDiva #HatsuneMiku pic.twitter.com/Kxk5g3fTt8May 26, 2022

There's a good chance that it might be the most complete Project Diva game we've had to date, and having it on PC is a major bonus. It'll also be a great opportunity for the modding community to get stuck in—I hope we'll see some ridiculously tough beatmaps surface sometime soon.

You can grab Hatsune Miku Project Diva MegaMix+ on Steam (opens in new tab) right now, plus the extra song pack. (opens in new tab)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21PypC_0frLix6P00

A fresh writer in the industry, Mollie has been taken under PC Gamer's RGB-laden wing, making sure she doesn't get up to too much mischief on the site. She's not quite sure what a Command & Conquer is, but she can rattle on for hours about all the obscure rhythm games and strange MMOs from the 2000s. She's been cooking up all manner of news, previews and features while she's been here, but especially enjoys when she gets to write about Final Fantasy, Persona, The Sims, and whatever other game she's currently hopelessly fixated on. There's a good chance she's boring another PC Gamer writer about her latest obsession as we speak.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

What we want from Elden Ring DLC

Will FromSoftware follow the Dark Souls playbook with Elden Ring expansions?. We've played a hell of a lot of Elden Ring over the last three months. But too much? Considering we're now daydreaming about what FromSoftware may add to the Lands Between, there may be no such thing. I still...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hatsune Miku#Cooking#Video Game#Playstation 4#Senbonzakura#Sadistic Music Factory#Dlc#Hatsunemiku
PC Gamer

How to have the best Daggerfall experience in 2022

Our definitive step-by-step guide to setting up and playing this classic Elder Scrolls game. Despite being a multiplatform hit, Bethesda's Elder Scrolls series is rightly considered a cornerstone of PC gaming. Sprawling open-world RPGs built for freedom of choice, full of expressive systems of play and intricate character customization. No two players have the exact same experience, and everyone has stories to tell.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
PC Gamer

Crystal Project is a love letter to JRPGs and job systems

The indie RPG features a seamless, non-linear open world to sandbox in. Indie JRPG Crystal Project has seen a lot of positive buzz from fans since it released, a non-linear JRPG where you're free to explore the world and play around with an extensive system of custom classes. Presently sitting at 784 reviews on Steam, 92% positive, Crystal Project might be the game to beat in indie JRPG design this year.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How to get to the Isolated Divine Tower in Elden Ring

Wondering how to get to the Isolated Divine Tower in Elden Ring? Divine Towers are dotted around the landscape of the Lands Between, and exploring them is vital if you want to make use of the Great Runes (opens in new tab) you get from the Shardbearer bosses. All but the one in Liurnia is tied to a specific rune, and the Isolated Divine Tower activates the Great Rune from one of the endgame bosses.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

These classic point-and-click adventures just got updated 25 years later

The Little Big Adventure games now have Steam achievements, trading cards, a new game plus mode, and more. It's not very often that a game studio releases an update for a 25-year-old videogame, but developer 2.21 has done it for Little Big Adventure 2 (opens in new tab)—released in North America as Twinsen's Odyssey—to mark its 25 anniversary in June.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Five new Steam games you probably missed (May 30, 2022)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games (opens in new tab) you can play right now and a running list of the 2022 games (opens in new tab) that are launching this year.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy