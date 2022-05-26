More recalls of products containing Jif peanut butter due to salmonella
WICHITA, Kan. ( KSNW ) — The Food and Drug Administration has announced several more recalls with the recent outbreak of salmonella involving Jif peanut butter.
In the last few days, the FDA has recalled fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products from Del Monte , fudge by Fudgeamentals sold at some Walmart stores , store-prepared items containing peanut butter sold at Albertsons , and fresh-cut fruit snack trays and cups sold by Country Fresh.
Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , several illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall.Jif peanut butter recalled for salmonella contamination
Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.
DEL MONTE RECALL
|Brand
|Description
|UPC
|Best If used by
|Del Monte
|Apple with Peanut Butter, 5.5 oz
|717524102393
|5/24/2022- 5/30/2022
|Del Monte
|Apples & Peanut Butter dip, 6 oz.
|717524720979
|5/24/2022 – 5/30/2022
|Del Monte
|Peanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz
|717524784698
|5/26/2022 – 05/29/2022
|Del Monte
|PB & J SANDWICH (Peanut Butter and Jelly), 6.4 oz
|717524770806
|5/24/2022 -5/28/2022
|Del Monte
|Apple, Pretzel, Peanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz
|717524655011
|5/24/2022 -5/29/2022
|7-Eleven
|Peanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz
|052548683146
|5/24/2022 – 5/26/2022
|7-Eleven
|Celery with Peanut Butter, 4.5 oz
|052548682712
|5/24/2022 -05/25/2022
|7-Eleven
|Peanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz
|52548683146
|5/24/2022- 5/26/2022
|Circle-K
|Apple Pretzel Peanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz
|717524716309
|5/24/2022 -5/30/2022
|Get Go
|Apples with Peanut Butter Dip, 5 oz
|0030034937706
|5/26/2022- 5/29/2022
Consumers with questions may contact the company’s customer service desk at 305-520-8668 or 1-800-659-6500, Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET or visit Del Monte’s website .
FUDGEAMENTALS RECALL
|Description
|UPC
|Lot No.
|Packaging Type
|Brand
| WALMART MKT FDG
TRIO V-TINE (16 OZ)
(C-STRWC-PBC)
|681131036207
|21-335
| Clear
Plastic
Container
|Walmart
| WALMART MKT
FUDGE TRIO (16 OZ)
HOLIDAY FUDGE
TRAY
|681131400749
| 21-300,
21-301,
21-305
| Clear
Plastic
Container
|Walmart
| PEANUT BUTTER
CHOCOLATE FUDGE
BAR (8 OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS
|840235800026
| 22042001,
22059010,
22083003,
22089003,
22129378
| Clear
Plastic
Container
|Fudgeamentals
| VARIETY TRAY (16
OZ) (C-CNC-PBC)
FUDGEAMENTALS
|840235800385
|22-059
| Clear
Plastic
Container
|Fudgeamentals
| PEANUT BUTTER
CHOCOLATE FUDGE
BITES (8 OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS
|840235800415
| 22-006,
22-007,
22-066,
22105161
| Clear
Plastic
Container
|Fudgeamentals
PEANUT BUTTER
FUDGE BITES (8 OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS
|840235800422
| 21-236,
21-307,
21-314,
21-326
| Clear
Plastic
Container
|Fudgeamentals
| PEANUT BUTTER
FUDGE BAR (8OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS
|840235800569
| 22059001,
22083005,
22130393
| Clear
Plastic
Container
|Fudgeamentals
| TIGER BUTTER
FUDGE BAR (8 OZ)
FUDGEAMENTALS
|840235800811
| 22059007,
22083006,
22089006,
22130394
| Clear
Plastic
Container
|Fudgeamentals
The UPC can be found on the back or bottom side of the product just above the barcode.
The lot numbers can be found on the secondary-white sticker or printed directly on the side of the package.
Consumers who have purchased impacted products should return them to the place of purchase.
ALBERTSONS RECALL
|Product Name
|Sell Thru Dates
|Size
|Packaging
|S tates
|Banners
| MINI
PEANUT
BUTTER
CREAM PIE
| All Sell thru
Dates up to and
including
May 26, 22
|Each
| Clear plastic square
bottom and
lid
|Washington
|Haggen
| APPLES
SLICED WITH
PEANUT
BUTTER
| All Sell thru
Dates up to and
including
May 24, 22
|8 oz
|Clear plastic cup and lid
| Colorado, Idaho,
Montana, Nevada,
North Dakota,
Oregon, Utah,
Wyoming
|Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky
| CELERY &
PEANUT
BUTTER CUP
| All Sell thru
Dates up to and
including
May 26, 22
|7 oz
|Clear plastic cup and lid
| Alaska, Colorado,
Idaho, Montana,
Nebraska, Nevada,
New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon,
South Dakota, Utah,
Washington,
Wyoming
| Albertsons, Carrs-
Safeway, Eagle,
Lucky, Safeway
| CHOCOLATE PEANUT
BUTTER CUP
| All Sell thru
Dates up to and
including Jul
20, 22
|5 oz
| Clear plastic cup
overwrapped in plastic
|Washington
|Haggen
| DELI SNACK
PEANUT
BTR/TRAIL
MIX COMBO
| All Sell thru
Dates up to and
including
May 26, 22
|9 oz
| Clear plastic square
bottom and
lid
| Alaska, Arkansas,
Colorado, Idaho,
Louisiana, Nebraska,
New Mexico,
Oregon, South
Dakota, Texas,
Washington,
Wyoming
| Albertsons, CarrsSafeway, Eagle,
Randalls, Safeway,
Tom Thumb
| Grab & Go Apple &
Celery Tray w/Peanut
Butter
| All Sell thru
Dates up to and
including
May 24, 22
|Each
|Clear plastic container and lid
|New Mexico, Texas
| United, Amigos,
Market Street,
Albertsons Market.
| PEANUT
BUTTER &
CHOC FILLED
JMBO
CUPCAKE
| All Sell thru
Dates up to and
including
May 26, 22
|7.92 oz
| Clear plastic bottom and
lid
|California, Hawaii, Nevada
| Safeway,
Andronico’s
Community
Markets, Vons, Pak ‘N Save
| READYMEALS
PB & TRAIL
MIX SNACK
| All Sell thru
Dates up to and
including
May 24, 22
|7.60 oz
| Clear plastic square
bottom and
lid
| Maine,
Massachusetts, New
Hampshire, Rhode
Island, Vermont
|Shaw’s, Star Market
| READYMEALS
QUAD PB
APPLE
CELERY
PRETZEL
| All Sell thru
Dates up to and
including
May 24, 22
|7 oz
| Clear plastic square
bottom and
lid
| Alaska, Arkansas,
California, Colorado,
Hawaii, Idaho,
Illinois, Indiana,
Iowa, Louisiana,
Montana, Nevada,
North Dakota,
Oregon, Texas, Utah,
Washington,
Wyoming
| Albertsons,
Andronico’s
Community
Markets, Carrs-
Safeway, Eagle,
Jewel-Osco, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save,
Randalls, Safeway,
Tom Thumb, Vons
| READYMEALS
QUAD PB
APPLE
PRETZEL
BROWNIE
| All Sell thru
Dates up to and
including
May 24, 22
|6 oz
| Clear plastic square
bottom and
lid
| Alaska, Arizona,
California, Colorado,
Connecticut,
Delaware, Hawaii,
Idaho, Maryland,
Montana, Nevada,
New Jersey, New
Mexico, New York,
North Dakota,
Oregon,
Pennsylvania, Texas,
Utah, Virginia,
Washington,
Washington DC,
Wyoming
| ACME, Albertsons,
Andronico’s
Community
Markets, CarrsSafeway, Eagle,
King’s, Balducci’s,
Lucky, Pak ‘N Save,
Safeway, Vons
| SCRATCH PIE PEANUT
BUTTER CRM
9IN
| All Sell thru
Dates up to and
including
May 26, 22
|Each
| Black plastic tray with
clear plastic dome lid
|Washington
|Haggen
Consumers can also contact Albertsons Companies at 1-877-723-3929.
COUNTRY FRESH RECALL
|Brand
|Product
|UPC
|Size
|Best By Dates
|Snack Fresh
|Apples and Peanut Butter
|0 74641 00044 6
|6.5 oz
|5/14/21 through 6/4/22
|Snack Fresh
|Apple & Cheese Bites with Crackers
|0 74641 32841 0
|4 oz
|5/14/21 through 6/4/22
|Snack Sensations
|Apple, Pretzel & Celery Bites with Peanut Butter
|0 74641 07336 5
|4 oz
|5/14/21 through 6/4/22
|Giant
|Apples, Pretzels & Celery with peanut butter
|6 88267 55369 1
|4 oz
|5/14/21 through 6/4/22
|Wegmans
|Apple, Pretzels & Cheese with Peanut Butter
|0 77890 41413 2
|4.1 oz
|5/14/21 through 6/4/22
|Market32
|Apples, Cheese & Pretzels with Peanut Butter
|0 41735 04810 3
|4.1 oz
|5/14/21 through 6/4/22
Consumers may also contact Country Fresh customer service at 281-453-3300 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.
