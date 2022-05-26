ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, AL

DeKalb County: All results from the May 24 primary election

By Josh Rayburn
WAAY-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeKalb County voters turned out Tuesday to cast ballots in...

www.waaytv.com

apr.org

Alabama election officials investigating voting mix-up in two Republican-only State House races

The chairman of the Alabama Republican Party says party officials are “incredibly upset” about a mix-up in Etowah County. The confusion might have caused some primary voters to get ballots for the wrong legislative district. Secretary of State John Merrill and Etowah County Probate Judge Scott Hassell say the problem affected House of Representatives Districts 28 and 29. They say they learned on the day of the Primary election that a problem of some voters being listed in the wrong district had not been corrected since it was discovered in late April. The officials say they don't know how many voters were affected. Merrill and Judge Hassell sent out a joint statement on the problem, which says it was up to boards of registrars in each county to assign voters to the correct districts after the Legislature approved new districts last year. They state the Etowah County Board of Registrars received the data and maps on the new districts in November of last year. In the State House District 28 race, former legislator Mack Butler got just over two hundred more votes than the incumbent Gil Isbell. In District 29, Republican Mark Gidley received eighty two more votes than his opponent Jamie Grant in that open seat race.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

J.D. Hess Reflects on the Full Circle of His Role as Commissioner

Calhoun County, AL - The Calhoun Journal had the opportunity to sit down with J.D. Hess at the McClellan Horse Trails. The horse trails are a project that he is very involved in and is something he is deeply proud to leave as a legacy for Calhoun County. Talking to Commissioner Hess is never difficult, but those who have had the opportunity to really see him in an outdoor environment know that he is truly inspired surrounded by nature and seeing the residents and visitors of Calhoun County enjoying the trails. It really was a fitting location for a conversation about his role as commissioner. As most know Commissioner Hess will be ending his role as commissioner after 28 years of service. We wanted to sit down with him and discuss his motivations for running originally, his experience as commissioner, and his plans for the future.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County Commission on Aging does it all for Cullman seniors

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Cullman County Commission on Aging is on a mission to enhance and improve the lives of the senior population throughout the county. As the overseer of the county’s seven full-time senior centers, the commission offers many avenues of assistance to promote well-being of Cullman’s elder citizens. The commission is responsible for providing hot meals five days a week to its full-time centers in Colony, Crane Hill, Cullman, Fairview, Hanceville, Holly Pond and West Point. Served Mondays-Fridays, the meals are available to seniors for free of charge although donations are accepted to offset the costs. Meals are also delivered...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

In Alabama House, Senate, nine incumbents lose

Several incumbents in the Alabama House and Senate had a bad night Tuesday, with nine losing to primary challengers and several others bound for runoffs. In the state Senate, nine incumbents had primary challengers and one, Sen. Tom Whatley, R-Auburn, was down by four votes to primary opponent Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey, who had 50.1 percent of the votes as of Wednesday morning’s unofficial results.
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Post Election Comments from Summer McWhorter Summerford, Ginny Shaver and Roger Nichols

Tuesday was Election Day and voters went to the polls to make their choices known – and, in many cases, to send a message. Wednesday morning, WEIS Radio spoke with several of the local winners, including a first time winner but certainly not a newcomer – having made a name for herself as a tough litigator in the District Attorney’s office for several years – Summer McWhoter Summerford:
weisradio.com

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Attorney General Remember Fallen Officer

On Thursday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a very special guest to the department – Attorney General Steve Marshall. Marshall stopped by and spent time with family members – and former co-workers – of Lt. Jeffrey Bain, who passed away in January of last year (2021) from complications of COVID-19.
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Sunday, May 29th

Tyler Wilson, age 28 of Jacksonville – Failure to Appear/DUI (Controlled Substance) Justin Davis, age 31 of Summerville, Georgia – DUI/Alcohol;. Thomas Fowler, age 38 of Atlanta, Georgia – Disorderly Conduct;. Troy Shelnutt, 32 of Adairsville, Georgia – Attempting to Elude;. Ethan Kilgro, age 19 of...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Mike Durant aims to clear up misinformation before primary election

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Millions have been spent campaigning, attacks ads have flooded your airwaves and candidates have crisscrossed this state to explain their position. All for your vote. You will help shape this state and those who represent you in congress based on what you do tomorrow for the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WXIA 11 Alive

Election Results | Georgia governor primary

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has defeated his Donald Trump-backed challenger David Perdue in the GOP primary. This victory sets up another general election race against Democrat Stacey Abrams, who was unopposed in her primary. Georgians headed to the polls on Tuesday, May 24, for primary voting that...
AL.com

Glock switches and voting problems: Down in Alabama

A man in Birmingham, Alabama, has been indicted on federal charges of possessing a device that converts a handgun into a fully automatic machine gun. Alabama Republican Party Chair John Wahl said the party is upset about a situation where some voters were assigned to vote in the wrong state House district.
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, May 28th

Devan Hill, age 30 of Centre – Theft of Property 4th Degree;. Michael Russell, age 56 of Centre – Court Order;. Gerry Parker, age 43 of Cedar Bluff – Court Order and Bondsman off Bond/Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance;. and. Molly Stephens, age 45 of Attalla –...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Memorial Day events across North Alabama

There are multiple ways you can pay your respects and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice this Memorial Day. In Huntsville, there will be a Memorial Day Service at 9:00 a.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery. Tut Fann Veteran Home in Huntsville will host their own service at 10:00 a.m.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Swim Guide shows high E. coli levels in Alabama

COOSA RIVER, Ala. — The Coosa Riverkeeper has released their latest Swim Guide as many around the state get ready to head to the lake. 21 sites tested found high levels of E. coli. 7 sites found moderate levels. 21 sites found low levels. This content is imported from...
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden Reports Rash of “Scam” Calls

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Scam Alert. According to Sheriff Nick Welden – his office has recently received numerous reports of someone calling area doctor’s offices and claiming they have warrants through the sheriff’s office for someone there. They then say the matter can be settled by sending money, either by giving them bank account or credit card information OR purchasing a “Green Dot” card and giving them the number.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL

Community Policy