Muncie woman, 85, killed in 3-vehicle crash

ALBANY, Ind. – An 85-year-old Muncie woman died following a crash in Albany.

The Delaware County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Marilyn Pittenger.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the three-vehicle crash was reported around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. It happened on Indiana 67 near the entrance to the Albany Golf Club.

The sheriff’s office said Pittenger was driving a Ford Explorer when she crashed into the back of a vehicle that had stopped to turn into the golf club. The Explorer then struck another vehicle head-on, police said.

The crash closed the road for several hours for cleanup and investigation.

The drivers of the other vehicles weren’t seriously injured, although police said a passenger was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital after suffering a back injury.

The drivers were also taken to the hospital for blood draws, which is standard procedure in serious crashes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.