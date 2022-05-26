ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Oklahoma State routs Baylor 11-1, advances in Big 12 tourney

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Justin Campbell struck out 10 in seven innings, Griffin Doersching hit a three-run homer and No. 4 seed Oklahoma State beat eighth-seeded Baylor 11-1 on Thursday in the Big 12 Tournament.

Oklahoma State (37-19), coming off a 4-0 loss to Texas after recording just three hits, advances to play on Friday in the double-elimination tournament. Baylor (26-28) had its season come to an end.

Jake Thompson’s two-run single in the seventh inning ended the game on the 10-run rule.

Thompson and Doersching each had three RBIs, and Roc Riggio had four of Oklahoma State’s 16 hits. Doersching’s 12th homer of the season made it 4-1 in the third inning, and Riggio’s seventh home run made it 7-1 in the sixth.

Campbell (9-2) limited Baylor to just three hits and did not walk a batter. Campbell helped the pitching staff set a program record for strikeouts in a season with 589.

Baylor starter Jake Jackson (4-5) allowed three earned runs in 2 1/3 innings.

