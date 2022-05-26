ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

I’m a gardening expert – the Dollar Tree items worth your money and the ones you should avoid

By S.M. Caraballo
The US Sun
4 days ago
 4 days ago

GARDENING can turn into quite an expensive hobby between buying tools, soil, planters, seeds, plants, and fertilizer.

It could be tempting to cut back costs and buy most things from Dollar Tree – but one gardening expert has revealed what's worth your money and what's not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RGXYL_0frLgyUC00
Madeline suggested that people stay away from these planters Credit: TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sBvnB_0frLgyUC00
She raved about the gloves Credit: TikTok

Madeline – who runs Mad Plant Finds, a small business dedicated to selling quality plants to aficionados – shared the items she would purchase for her garden from the Dollar Tree.

MUST-HAVE

The Dollar Tree sells a planter, which has space for three different plants, and Madeline raved about it in her video.

"So space-saving," she called it.

The gardening aficionado also suggested purchasing the plant clips as they are both durable and cheap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KQiOw_0frLgyUC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q90wd_0frLgyUC00

These clips are used to hold plants up when they become too tall and heavy to stand up on their own.

As for tools, Madeline raved about the gardening gloves.

Additionally, she suggested purchasing their plastic table cloths because you can use them for easy cleaning when you're working with plants inside.

LEAVE BEHIND

Unfortunately, not all the planters are a must-have at the Dollar Tree.

She specifically called one out that had the base attached to the planter. She advised against it as she claimed it would hold water.

Dollar Tree's high cloche domes, which are also known as bell jars and used to protect seedlings or delicate flowers from adverse elements, were not her first choice.

"It's really not tall enough for a decent prop," she claimed.

Madeline also passed on the terracotta planters as they were too small and most of them break very easily.

She explained: "Some people like terra-cotta, but I don’t cause you to have to water more often usually (clay absorbs water) and I’m a lazy plant parent."

Previously, another gardening expert had shared the eight products she would stock up on from the Dollar Tree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s9jfW_0frLgyUC00
She also warned against buying the terracotta pots Credit: TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NQiEw_0frLgyUC00
She wasn't happy with everything being $1.25 rather than a dollar Credit: TikTok

