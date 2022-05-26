ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

planned Apartment Complex Will Cost $64.4 Million

By Brad
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe multifamily development planned for 127 W. Pomona, just south of the freeway,...

PLANetizen

Southern California Freeway Expansion Plans Scrapped

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority voted this week to end a $6 billion plans to expand the 710 Freeway, a key cargo corridor that connects to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. An article by Rachel Uranga details the political context for the vote, where environmental...
LONG BEACH, CA
monrovianow.com

Statement of City Council Candidate Dr. Tamala Kelly

I am Dr. Tamala Kelly, a proud Monrovian for over 15 years. I am an associate college professor, the president and founder of a local non-profit organization, a community advocate, a wife, and a mother. For Monrovia to continue to thrive, we need to invest in working families, our youth,...
MONROVIA, CA
monrovianow.com

A Moment in Monrovia History: Butcher Shop With Novel Refrigerated Display Case

Asa Casner's Butcher Shop. 619 S. Myrtle Ave. The use of a refrigerated display case was a novelty. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here. For more historic photos and papers, see the Monrovia Historical Society’s complete Legacy Project collection here. Learn more about the Monrovia Historical Society here.
MONROVIA, CA
newportbeachindy.com

A Crystal Cove Restaurant Opens in Crystal Cove Shopping Center

A Restaurant (formerly known as The Arches) on Coast Highway in Newport Beach has a storied past dating back 100 years. For decades the gas station/diner was the halfway meeting spot for motorists between Los Angeles and San Diego, spawning the phrase “meet me at the Arches.”. Over the...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
citywatchla.com

Why Is Housing So Expensive In Los Angeles?

Many people can no longer make ends meet, so they move to areas with cheaper housing, end up living in overcrowded conditions, or are priced out of housing and become homeless. To make sense of these trends, we need to understand the underlying reasons for LA’s soaring housing costs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Driver Killed in Street Racing Traffic Collision

Encino, Los Angeles, CA: A driver was killed in a traffic collision reportedly involving street racing with another vehicle early Saturday morning. Los Angeles City Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a traffic collision around 12:30 a.m. May 28, near the intersection of Victory Boulevard and White Oak in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Encino.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Saurabh

The most expensive places to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is recognized for its sandy beaches, majestic mountains, breathtaking scenery, etc. It is one of the few cities in the United States where all of these things can be found in one location, and this, along with the glam of Hollywood, drives up the cost of living considerably. If you want to relocate or purchase a home in this region, knowing how much you should anticipate paying can be quite beneficial.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Local Favorite Restaurant Destroyed In Fire | Orange

05.21.2022 | 11:45 PM | ORANGE – Orange Fire Department responded to a fire call. When they arrived they found an commercial structure fire with heavy fire in the rear of the business and heavy smoke billowing out of the windows. Crews had the fire knocked down in around 15 minutes. A fire investigator was called to the scene. Orange County Health Department was also called due to it being in a restaurant. Taco Adobe is a favorite spot for Chapman University. No injuries were reported. No more details are available. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
ORANGE, CA
KTLA.com

Reinventing concession stands in Huntington Beach

Megan Telles reports from Huntington Beach in Orange County where the PRJKT group is on hand to reinvent some of the concession stands at beaches in Huntington Beach to kick off the summer season and Memorial Day Weekend. The PRJKT Restaurant Group preaches culinary experience and adventures that includes live...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Lost Lake fire near Arizona border burns 4,758 acres, 0% contained

BLYTHE, Calif. (CNS) — A growing vegetation fire that has burned at least 4,758 acres is 0% contained Friday and poses a threat to the Lost Lake Resort north of Blythe, near the Arizona border, officials said. The fire had been reported at about 1,500 acres Friday morning but...
monrovianow.com

Jouyssance To Honor City Historian Steve Baker

The Jouyssance Early Music Ensemble will present two concerts, both honoring the late Steve Baker, Monrovia city historian and treasurer. Nicole Baker, who conducts the group, said Steve Baker was a longtime member, an excellent tenor, a member of the group’s board of directors, and its treasurer. The concert,...
MONROVIA, CA
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a three-vehicle accident in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)

1 person dead after a three-vehicle accident in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)Nationwide Report. On Thursday, at least one person died following a fiery crash in Long Beach. As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle accident was reported at about 3:02 a.m. on the North Long Beach Boulevard off ramp and the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway [...]
Key News Network

Victim Shot in Daytime at Swap Meet

North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A person was shot at a swap meet on Saturday afternoon in the North Hollywood neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. Los Angeles City Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department responded to the area of the 7300 block of Lankershim Boulevard for reports of person shot. When LAPD arrived, they found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

2 hospitalized after man opens fire in Culver City bar

Two people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a man opened fire inside a Culver City bar Saturday evening. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a man in his 30s walked into a bar on the 13400 block of Washington Boulevard around 10:50 p.m. and began shooting at the bar’s security guards. The security […]
CULVER CITY, CA
CBS LA

City has no place to store impounded RVs says LAPD Assistant Chief

During Tuesday's police commission meeting, the senior staff at the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed they can't begin towing RVs that have lined the streets because there is no place to store them.At the meeting, LAPD Assistant Chief Robert Marino said that while the city has 18 official police garages, the only one that can store large vehicles like RVs is already at full capacity. "One of the things the department is working on is safe sites for these vehicles," he said. The city has been looking for ways to solve this issue after they lifted the pandemic-era ban on towing over...
MARINA DEL REY, CA
thenewportnews.com

There is a New Restaurant in Town OEB BREAKFAST CO.

OEB BREAKFAST CO. PROUDLY OPENS DOORS IN NEWPORT BEACH The California Debut of the Chef-Driven Outpost is Known for its Gourmet Breakfast and Craft Beverage Creations. OEB Breakfast Co., a popular North American breakfast concept, is proud to open its very first California restaurant and begin serving its gourmet culinary creations to Orange County locals. Located in Newport Beach at 1104 Irvine Ave. in ﻿Westcliff Plaza﻿, the newest restaurant joins 13 existing locations – one in Arizona and 12 in Canada. OEB Master Developers, Walid Daoud and Antoine Daoud of Newport Breakfast Concepts LLC, are planning to expand the concept to Irvine and other regions throughout California in the coming years.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

