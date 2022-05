The UNC basketball program is being represented in Houston this week as both G.G. Jackson and Seth Trimble are trying out for the USA Basketball U-18 Team as they prepare for the FIBA America’s Championship in early June. Going into this weekend, 27 players were vying for spots on the team and after a few practices, the 17 finalists have been chosen. And it’s good news for both Trimble and Jackson. The duo were both named finalists on Saturday, joining 15 others. Below is the full list of 17 finalists from Houston per Adam Zagoria: Mark Armstrong Jr., Anthony Black, Xavier Booker, Kanaan Carlyle,...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO