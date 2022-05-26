Car engulfed in flames, firefighters save nearby apartment building

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Two men have died after being hit by a car while jaywalking in Edmond on Saturday. Edmond police say around 10 p.m. on Saturday night, a man was pushing a man in a wheelchair across 33rd St., not crossing at a crosswalk. Police say it...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 5-year-old boy from Henryetta died after a UTV crash in Okmulgee County on Monday. Troopers say it happened around 4:45 p.m. on Highway 266 near Grayson. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the Hisun UTV was being driven by the boy, who died after the crash...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- At 3:30 p.m. there was a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 westbound at mile marker 321 in Sequoyah County. The collision happened between the two ramps and traffic is being diverted. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has been made aware of the wreck and is...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department reported that it is currently searching a large area of Grand Lake for a missing Bixby man. GRDA says 48-year-old Troy Young was last seen leaving Cedar Point Marina in his boat around 10:30 p.m. Friday evening. Officers were...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was arrested following a workplace shooting at 7-11. Oklahoma City police said they responded to the 7-11 at 4045 NW 39th Street just after 6 p.m. Saturday. According to a police report, the victim told officers he and another worker, Tayvin...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 42-year-old man drowned in Flint Creek near Siloam Springs, Ark., Saturday afternoon, according to the Grand River Dam Authority Police Department. Officers received a call about a man who had jumped into the water to rescue his juvenile son after he had jumped from the top of the Flint Creek Dam.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — This Memorial Day Weekend is seeing tragedy on the roadways. In Harmon County, police say a man was killed when his car went over a drop off on Highway 30, the passenger is in critical condition. In Sequoyah County, authorities are working on a multi-car...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater Police Department arrived to South Burdick Street and East 5th Avenue around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday. It was reported that 38-year-old Ali Jordan Lalehparvaran fired shots at a woman as she was leaving the home. He was arrested and booked under six different charges,...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Police Department is searching for a suspect after an altercation between two family members turned into a stabbing. Police responded near 14th Street and Perkins Road Saturday night around 10:30 to a domestic assault with a dangerous weapon. Officers say two family members...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol stopped two drivers on May 24 for racing at a speed of 121 mph. A 16-year-old boy with one passenger and 17-year-old girl with four passengers were pulled over on the Kilpatrick Turnpike. The boy was driving a purple Dodge Challenger and...
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa plans to make a $3.1 million investment into Johnson Park near 61st and Riverside. Savion Thomas, 7, loves hanging out near the monkey bars. "Even though they hurt my hand," he said with a smile. The park is well-loved by so many,...
UPDATE (2:27 p.m. Tuesday): A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the following counties until 10 p.m.: Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Comanche, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Grant, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Logan, Major, Noble, Osage, Pawnee, Payne, Roger Mills, Tillman, Washita, Woods, and Woodward. --- TULSA,...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was arrested Saturday evening after making threats of terrorism inside a Boot Barn in midtown Tulsa, the Tulsa Police Department says. Officers say they responded to the store after receiving several calls from employees and shoppers inside who reported a man with a backpack came inside and yelled "Everybody get on the ground."
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The "Tulsa King" film crew is back in Oklahoma and looking for extras. The casting call asks for trendy "partiers," aged 20 to 55, of any ethnicity, to come to Oklahoma City on Thursday to be an extra. They say background performers are guaranteed $100...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — At 9 a.m. tomorrow morning, the American Legion will be riding to Fort Gibson National Cemetery to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. They will meet at the Walmart in Wagoner, located at 410 South Dewey Avenue, and start their journey. All are invited...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Black Wall Street Legacy Festival is happening this weekend. There is food, music, and shopping all located in the Greenwood District. More than a fun time with family, this event commemorates the anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Legacy Festival is completely free...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This Monday, Owasso will display its flags at half-staff in honor of Memorial Day. This display is to commemorate the men and women who have passed while serving in the military. The United States flag will fly half-staff from sunrise until noon, then be raised...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As many observe Memorial Day weekend and take the time to barbeque by the lake, one group is walking across the country to remind people about the true meaning of Memorial Day. The 'Carry the Load' group has five relay routes nationwide. Today the midwest...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tuesday marks 101 years since the Tulsa Race Massacre. It's estimated hundreds of Black Tulsans were killed when a white mob descended on Greenwood in 1921. Throughout the weekend, the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival offered a chance to reflect and learn about what happened...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Starting today, Circle Cinema is showing a recorded Q&A video with a local actor ahead of all "Top Gun: Maverick" screenings. The theater said Jay Ellis, who plays "Payback" in the film, grew up in Tulsa while his father was serving in the Air Force.
